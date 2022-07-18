Cobb BOC Zoning Hearing to be held tomorrow, July 19

The July Cobb County Board of Commissioners Zoning Hearing will be held tomorrow, Tuesday July 19 at 9 a.m. 100 Cherokee St., Building A, 2nd Floor BOC Room, Marietta, GA 30090.
The following agenda has been posted for the meeting, subject to change:
Agendas and Minutes
1. 07-2022 Agendas
2. Consent and Summary Agendas for 07-2022
3. Planning Commission Minutes 12-07-2021
4. Planning Commission Minutes 07-05-2022
Cases Continued or Held by Planning Commission
5. Z-7-2022 Dist 3 4556, 4570, 4600 Wade Green Road
6. Z-34-2022 District 4 4061, 4085 Hicks Road
7. Z-35-2022 District 4 259 Veterans Memorial Highway
8. Z-36-2022 District 1 286 County Road
9. Z-38-2022 District 4 5690, unaddressed parcel Brown Road
10. Z-42-2022 District 4 1350 Oak Ridge Road
11. SLUP-5-2022 Dist 3 4648 Canton Rd
BOC Regular Cases and New Business
12. Z-78-2021 Dist 2 2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road
13. Z-21-2022 Dist 4 5120 Austell Road
14. Z-24-2022 Dist 1 4707 Cobb Parkway NW
15. Z-26-2022 Dist 4 Discovery Boulevard
16. Z-29-2022 District 1 1802 Waldrep Circle
17. Z-39-2022 District 4 Lions Club Drive, Glore Drive
18. Z-40-2022 District 3 1701 Old Concord Road
19. Z-41-2022 District 3 Shallowford Road, 3705 Trickum Road
20. Z-43-2022 District 2 4450 South Cobb Drive
21. Z-44-2022 District 3 1900 Sandy Plains Road
22. OSC-1-2022 District 3 2077, 2079 Kinridge Court
23. LUP-8-2022 Dist 4 264 Lee Road
24. LUP-10-2022 Disrict 4 803 Birchwood Road
25. LUP-11-2022 District 4 4509 Austell Powder Springs Road
26. SLUP-11-2021 Dist 2 2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road
27. SLUP-9-2022 District 4 6949 Mableton Parkway
Other Business Cases
28. OB-22-2022 (District 2- 925 Sunny Meadows Lane)
29. OB-24-2022 (District 4-170 Kenmare Circle)
30. OB-26-2022 (District 2-4849 South Cobb Drive)
31. OB-32-2022 (District 1- 755 Mars Hill Road)
32. OB-33-2022 (District 4- Stallion Parkway)
33. OB-34-2022 (District 3- 2509 Post Oak Tritt Road)
34. OB-35-2022 (District 3-3850 Canton Road)
35. OB-36-2022 (District 4-4391 Floyd Road)
For detailed information on each case you can download the complete agenda packet by following this link or go to individual case documents at this link.
