One Night at the Disco comes to Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square

Larche’ Communications submitted the following press release about a new revue by Stepp Stewart:

Atlanta – (August 7, 2022) – From The producer who brought you The Motown Motor City Revue, A Soulful Christmas, and The Cotton Club Revue, Stepp Stewart, brings ONE NIGHT AT THE DISCO to Marietta’s New Theatre in The Square.

Shake your groove thing and enjoy a funky trip through this Boogie Wonderland musical. 70’s Disco songs lead the way as we do the Hustle until the Last Dance. The Songs of Donna Summer, the Bee Gees, Sylvester, Gloria Gaynor, Heatwave and more. BOOGIE NIGHTS, DISCO INFERNO, MIGHTY REAL, I WILL SURVIVE, IT’S RAINING MEN, just to name a few.

For Tickets visit the theater website at www.theatreinthesquare.net.

Advertisement

The show runs Fridays at 8 p.m. Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Event: Stepp Stewart’s One Night at the Disco

When: Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 21

Where: Marietta New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave, Marietta 30064

About the Director:

Stepp Stewart is an Emmy Nominated Producer/Director, Choreographer Playwright. He has been in show business for more than 30 years touring in the United State, Europe, and Japan. He attended the Ohio State University with continuing studies in New York City while focusing on theater and dance. His theatrical credits include Jelly’s Last Jam, Cats, Bubbling Brown Sugar, Sophisticated Ladies, Applause, Hot Mikado, and Dream Girls, to name a few.