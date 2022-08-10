Public meeting on proposed trail to connect Powder Springs with Austell, with link to the Silver Comet Trail

There will be a public meeting for the Austell-Powder Springs Trail Scoping Study on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Threadmill Complex – City of Austell Council Chambers – 5000 Austell Powder Springs Road, Austell, GA 30106.

The trail would parallel Austell-Powder Springs Road, starting at the Silver Comet Trail in Powder Springs, and ending at Joe Jerkins Boulevard in downtown Austell.

According to the announcement on the City of Powder Springs website, “All residents and future users of the Austell-Powder Springs Trail are invited to attend.”

The announcement described the trail project as follows:

Cobb County, in partnership with the City of Powder Springs, City of Austell, and the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) is completing the Austell Powder Springs Trail Scoping Study.

This study will examine the possibility of implementing a trail along Austell-Powder Springs Road that will connect the cities of Powder Springs and Austell—from the existing trailhead on Silver Comet Linear Park in Powder Springs to Joe Jerkins Boulevard in downtown Austell. The study aims to evaluate various options for how this trail could be built along the corridor to close this critical trail gap in the local and regional trail network.

The Austell-Powder Springs Road Trail is one of eight trails identified by the public for prioritization in the 2018 Greenways & Trails Master Plan.

The study is expected to conclude in the Spring of 2023.