Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 27 – September 2, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 27 to Friday September 2, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.

ALERTS

Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays are expected along Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave between John Ward Road and Cheatham Hill Dr. Crews will be working in the area from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays. Road capacity will be reduced to one lane. Delays are expected to be worse in the afternoon in the westbound direction. Alternate routes are recommended.

– Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444. Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road – Cobb DOT lane closure Nightly lane closures are possible from 7 pm to 5 am Sun through Fri along Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road for resurfacing (B2905). One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: September 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

– GDOT Contractors will install lane closures on Interstate 75/State Route 401 Northbound between Canton Rd and Chastain Rd this weekend for pavement rehabilitation. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, work will require the following traffic impacts beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 26 until 5 a.m. on Monday, August 29: Three left lanes will be closed on I-75/SR 401 northbound between Canton Rd and Chastain Rd. I-75 between Midtown and Cobb County Line – GDOT contractors will install lane closures on I-75 in Fulton County this weekend to continue activities related to the resurfacing project between the 17th Street Bridge in midtown Atlanta to the Chattahoochee River bridge and the Cobb County line. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, these are the scheduled lane closures on I-75 in the project area from Friday, August 26 through Monday, August 29: I-75 northbound: Friday and Sunday nights, from 9 p.m. until 10 p.m., one northbound left lane will be closed. This single left lane closure will convert to triple left lane closures from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. on Monday. I-75 southbound: Sunday at 9 p.m., one southbound left lane will be closed. This single left lane closure converts to triple left lane closures from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Barnes Mill Road (Bonnie Dell Dr to Wallace Rd) – Cobb-Marietta Water Authority daily road closures are in effect from 9 am to 5 pm along Barnes Mill Road from Beech Street to Baker Lane as crews work to complete the Blackjack Mountain Project. Questions should be addressed to CCMWA (direct hotline: 770-514-5201) or email:blackjack@ccmwa.org).

– Cobb-Marietta Water Authority daily road closures are in effect from 9 am to 5 pm along Barnes Mill Road from Beech Street to Baker Lane as crews work to complete the Blackjack Mountain Project. Questions should be addressed to CCMWA (direct hotline: 770-514-5201) or email:blackjack@ccmwa.org). Brookcrest Dr (Rhodes Dr to Millbrook Trace) – Cobb DOT Road Closure Brookcrest Dr will be closed to thru traffic from Rhodes Dr to Millbrook Trce beginning August 17 through October 7. Due to failed catch basins and cross drains. Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

– Cobb DOT Road Closure Brookcrest Dr will be closed to thru traffic from Rhodes Dr to Millbrook Trce beginning August 17 through October 7. Due to failed catch basins and cross drains. Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653. Gordy Pkwy Closure (Shallowford Rd to Edenbourgh Pl) – Cobb DOT Emergency Road Closure of Gordy Pkwy (West) from Shallowford Rd to Edenbourgh Ct. The Current Time to Reopen is TBD.

– Cobb DOT Emergency Road Closure of Gordy Pkwy (West) from Shallowford Rd to Edenbourgh Ct. The Current Time to Reopen is TBD. Rambo Pl Closure (Maxwell Ave. to Northcutt St.) – City of Marietta Road Closure: Rambo Pl is closed between Maxwell Ave and Northcutt St Aug 22 to Sept. 22 for Sewer Work.

LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION

