Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 27 – September 2, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 27 to Friday September 2, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.
ALERTS
- Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays are expected along Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave between John Ward Road and Cheatham Hill Dr. Crews will be working in the area from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays. Road capacity will be reduced to one lane. Delays are expected to be worse in the afternoon in the westbound direction. Alternate routes are recommended.
- SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.
- Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road – Cobb DOT lane closure Nightly lane closures are possible from 7 pm to 5 am Sun through Fri along Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road for resurfacing (B2905). One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: September 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- I-75 Northbound between Canton Road and Chastain Road for Pavement Rehabilitation – GDOT Contractors will install lane closures on Interstate 75/State Route 401 Northbound between Canton Rd and Chastain Rd this weekend for pavement rehabilitation. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, work will require the following traffic impacts beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 26 until 5 a.m. on Monday, August 29: Three left lanes will be closed on I-75/SR 401 northbound between Canton Rd and Chastain Rd.
- I-75 between Midtown and Cobb County Line – GDOT contractors will install lane closures on I-75 in Fulton County this weekend to continue activities related to the resurfacing project between the 17th Street Bridge in midtown Atlanta to the Chattahoochee River bridge and the Cobb County line. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, these are the scheduled lane closures on I-75 in the project area from Friday, August 26 through Monday, August 29: I-75 northbound: Friday and Sunday nights, from 9 p.m. until 10 p.m., one northbound left lane will be closed. This single left lane closure will convert to triple left lane closures from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. on Monday. I-75 southbound: Sunday at 9 p.m., one southbound left lane will be closed. This single left lane closure converts to triple left lane closures from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday morning.
- SR 360/Macland Road from New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.
ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION
- Barnes Mill Road (Bonnie Dell Dr to Wallace Rd) – Cobb-Marietta Water Authority daily road closures are in effect from 9 am to 5 pm along Barnes Mill Road from Beech Street to Baker Lane as crews work to complete the Blackjack Mountain Project. Questions should be addressed to CCMWA (direct hotline: 770-514-5201) or email:blackjack@ccmwa.org).
- Brookcrest Dr (Rhodes Dr to Millbrook Trace) – Cobb DOT Road Closure Brookcrest Dr will be closed to thru traffic from Rhodes Dr to Millbrook Trce beginning August 17 through October 7. Due to failed catch basins and cross drains. Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Gordy Pkwy Closure (Shallowford Rd to Edenbourgh Pl) – Cobb DOT Emergency Road Closure of Gordy Pkwy (West) from Shallowford Rd to Edenbourgh Ct. The Current Time to Reopen is TBD.
- Rambo Pl Closure (Maxwell Ave. to Northcutt St.) – City of Marietta Road Closure: Rambo Pl is closed between Maxwell Ave and Northcutt St Aug 22 to Sept. 22 for Sewer Work.
LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION
- Bells Ferry Rd (Lansing Dr to North Booth Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Bells Ferry Rd from Lansing Dr to North Booth Rd as crews work to complete the Bells Ferry Rd Sidewalk project (X2748). Expected completion: November 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Buckner Rd (Veterans Memorial to Rosie Ln) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Buckner Rd from Veterans Memorial Pkwy to Rosie Ln as crews work to complete the Buckner Rd Sidewalk project (X2766). Expected completion: November 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Campus Loop Road at Big Shanty Road – Campus Loop Road at Big Shanty Road: Cobb DOT lane closure Daily Lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the intersection of Campus Loop Road and Big Shanty Road (X2303). Expected completion: Spring 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653
- Canton Rd at Shallowford/Highland Terr – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the Canton Rd intersection with Shallowford Rd and Highland Ter as crews work to complete Cobb DOT improvement projects in this area (X2304 & X2602). Expected completion: January 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Cheatham Hill Rd (John Ward to Powder Springs Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Cheatham Hill Road from John Ward Road to Powder Springs Road as crews work to complete this section of the Kennesaw Mountain Pedestrian Improvements (X2404). Expected completion: Summer 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Church Road (Gray Road to Harris Road) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Church Road from Gray Road to Harris Road as crews work to complete the Church Road Sidewalk project (X2774). Expected completion: December 2023
- Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave (John Ward to Cheatham Hill) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave from John Ward Rd to Cheatham Hill Rd as crews work to complete this section of the Kennesaw Mountain Pedestrian Improvements (X2404). Heavy delays are possible. Expected completion: Summer 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Hillcrest Dr (Shenandoah Tr to Six Flags Pkwy) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Hillcrest Drive from Shenandoah Trail to Six Flags Parkway and Six Flags Parkway from Silver Mine Trail to Hillcrest Drive as crews work to complete the Hillcrest Drive Sidewalk project (X2764). Expected completion: Fall 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Jim Owens Rd (Acworth Due West Rd to Shiloh Ct West) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Jim Owens Rd from Acworth Due West Rd to Shiloh Ct West as crews work to complete the Sidewalk project (X2801). Expected completion: March 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Johnson Ferry Rd (Roswell Rd to Post Oak Tritt Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Nightly lane closures are possible from 7 pm to 5 am Sun through Fri along Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Rd to Post Oak Tritt Rd for resurfacing. One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: September 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Mableton Pkwy (Factory Shoals to Discovery Blvd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Mableton Parkway from Factory Shoals to Discovery Boulevard as crews work to complete the Mableton Parkway Pedestrian Improvements (X2762). Expected completion: January 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Powder Springs St (Sandtown Rd to South Marietta Pkwy) – City of Marietta Contractors have Daily Lane Closures Mon through Fri from 9 am to 4 pm for Powder Springs Street Improvements. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.
- Sandtown Rd (Westside Dr to Austell Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Sandtown Road from Westside Drive to Austell Road as crews work to complete the Cobb DOT road improvements project (X2610). Expected completion: Spring 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- SR 360/Macland Rd (New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT lane closures (Project #0006049/Widening) – Daily lane closures 7 am â€“ 7 pm Mon â€“ Fri and daily and nightly weekend lane closures. Speed reduction is in place within project limits. Expected completion: November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.
- SR 92/Lake Acworth Drive from SR3/US 41/Cobb Pkwy to Glade Road – GDOT daily lane closures are in effect from 7 am to 6 pm due to construction related to GDOT Project 0006862. GDOT road closure is in effect at Collins Circle and SR92/Lake Acworth Drive intersection. Motorists should follow posted detour for road closure (expected to last through 12/2022). Expected project completion: 3/2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.
- SR5/Canton Rd Conn at I-75 – GDOT Lane closures are possible along Canton Road Connector from 10 pm – 5 am Mon through Sun related to the I-75 bridge rehab project (M006029). I-75 lane closures are also in effect from 10 pm to 5 am. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023. Expected completion: October 2023
- Terrell Mill Rd at Bentley Rd – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the intersection of Terrell Mill Road and Bentley Road as crews work to complete the Cobb DOT Windy Hill/Terrell Mill Connector project (X2401). Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- West Atlanta Street – West Atlanta Street West Atlanta Street Trail/Cobb DOT Project #X2412: Daily lane closures are possible Mon through Fri from 9 am to 4 pm along West Atlanta Street between Oakridge Drive and Pearl Street. Expected completion: July 2023.
- Windy Hill Rd (Benson Poole to Atlanta Rd) – City of Smyrna lane closures are in effect from 9 am to 4 pm Mon thru Fri due to construction related to the Windy Hill Boulevard project. Heavy delays are possible. Exercise caution in this area. For information on this project, contact the Smyrna Public Works Department at (770) 431-2850 or visit the City of Smyrna website.
- Windy Hill Rd (Spectrum Cir/Interstate North) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the Windy Hill Road intersection with Spectrum Circle/Interstate North Parkway as crews work to complete the Cobb DOT Windy Hill/Terrell Mill Connector project (X2401). Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
To read more of the Cobb County Courier’s coverage of transportation issues in Cobb County follow this link.
Advertisement