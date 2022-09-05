Flood watch issued for Cobb County and other parts of region for Monday September 5

The National Weather Service , has issued a flood watch for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Labor Day, September 5, due to the possibility of continuing excessive rainfall.

What is in the Flood Watch?

Here are the details in the Flood Watch:

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

Advertisement

possible.

* WHERE…Portions of north central Georgia, northeast Georgia,

northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the

following areas, in north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,

Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,

Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Newton, North Fulton,

Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast

Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Towns and White.

In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,

Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and

Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Harris, Heard,

Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding and Troup.

* WHEN…Through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– A slow moving upper level system bringing a moist tropical

airmass will remain over the forecast area. Waves of showers

and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a stationary

boundary where back building and training storms are likely

to occur. Most locations within the watch area have already

received 1 to 4 inches of rainfall where an additional 1 to 3

inches of rainfall could occur through this evening. Locally

higher amounts are possible in training storms. The watch may

be expanded to include other areas that may be outside of the

existing watch area.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .