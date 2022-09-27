Hot Topics

Program Palooza highlights the programs of Kennesaw Parks and Recreation

TOPICS:
Brick Kennesaw government building with four tall wooden columnsKennesaw government complex (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 27, 2022

The City of Kennesaw announced another Program Palooza, an event where visitors get to explore the various programs offered by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Details are in the press release we’ve reprinted below:

Kennesaw, GA (September 27, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host Program Palooza on Tuesday, October 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Recreation Center, located at 2737 Watts Drive, at Adams Park.

Program Palooza, presented by Williams Elleby Law Firm, is an open house event that gives the community the opportunity to explore all of the experiences available during the winter season with Parks & Recreation. Guests will have the opportunity to meet with program instructors, experience class demonstrations and learn about program opportunities in the upcoming season. Winter programs are slated to include art, basketball and fitness, among other offerings.

A 10% discount on registration will be offered to attendees the day of the event, courtesy of Kennesaw Parks & Rec. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register prior to the programs being posted to the registration site.

Both City of Kennesaw residents and non-residents are eligible to register at the event. Staff will be on-site to assist with registration.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.

The U.S. Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:

Kennesaw city, Georgia
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)NA
Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)NA
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)NA
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)NA
Population, Census, April 1, 202033,036
Population, Census, April 1, 201029,783
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent7.4%
Persons under 18 years, percent23.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent10.3%
Female persons, percent52.2%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent61.7%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)23.4%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.0%
Asian alone, percent(a)5.4%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.1%
Two or More Races, percent6.5%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.9%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent52.1%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202,100
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.2%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202067.5%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$215,800
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,536
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$433
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,347
Building permits, 2020X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202013,030
Persons per household, 2016-20202.62
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202083.4%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202022.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.9%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202095.7%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202093.5%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20205.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent14.6%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202071.4%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202066.8%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)109,733
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)104,760
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)550,659
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)840,389
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$27,118
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202034.2
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$72,972
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$35,220
Persons in poverty, percent12.5%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2019X
Total employment, 2019X
Total annual payroll, 2019 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2018-2019X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2018X
All firms, 20123,908
Men-owned firms, 20121,894
Women-owned firms, 2012get to1,651
Minority-owned firms, 20121,337
Nonminority-owned firms, 20122,384
Veteran-owned firms, 2012341
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20123,361
Geography
Population per square mile, 20103,155.1
Land area in square miles, 20109.44
FIPS Code1343192
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE