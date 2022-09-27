Program Palooza highlights the programs of Kennesaw Parks and Recreation

The City of Kennesaw announced another Program Palooza, an event where visitors get to explore the various programs offered by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Details are in the press release we’ve reprinted below:
Kennesaw, GA (September 27, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host Program Palooza on Tuesday, October 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Recreation Center, located at 2737 Watts Drive, at Adams Park.
Program Palooza, presented by Williams Elleby Law Firm, is an open house event that gives the community the opportunity to explore all of the experiences available during the winter season with Parks & Recreation. Guests will have the opportunity to meet with program instructors, experience class demonstrations and learn about program opportunities in the upcoming season. Winter programs are slated to include art, basketball and fitness, among other offerings.
A 10% discount on registration will be offered to attendees the day of the event, courtesy of Kennesaw Parks & Rec. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register prior to the programs being posted to the registration site.
Both City of Kennesaw residents and non-residents are eligible to register at the event. Staff will be on-site to assist with registration.
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.
The U.S. Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:
|Kennesaw city, Georgia
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|NA
|Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|NA
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|NA
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|NA
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|33,036
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|29,783
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|7.4%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|23.3%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|10.3%
|Female persons, percent
|52.2%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|61.7%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|23.4%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|5.4%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.1%
|Two or More Races, percent
|6.5%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|52.1%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2,100
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.2%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|67.5%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$215,800
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,536
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$433
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,347
|Building permits, 2020
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|13,030
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.62
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|83.4%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|22.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|97.9%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|95.7%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|93.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|44.8%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|5.3%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|14.6%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|71.4%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|66.8%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|109,733
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|104,760
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|550,659
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|840,389
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$27,118
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|34.2
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$72,972
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$35,220
|Persons in poverty, percent
|12.5%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2019
|X
|Total employment, 2019
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2019 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2018-2019
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2018
|X
|All firms, 2012
|3,908
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|1,894
|Women-owned firms, 2012get to
|1,651
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|1,337
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|2,384
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|341
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|3,361
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3,155.1
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|9.44
|FIPS Code
|1343192