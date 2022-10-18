Lockheed Martin reports net sales of $16.6 billion in the third quarter

At its conference call this morning aerospace and defense giant Lockheed Martin reported third quarter 2022 net sales of $16.6 billion, compared to $16.0 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

According to the company’s news release:

“Net earnings in the third quarter of 2022 were $1.8 billion, or $6.71 per share, compared to $614 million, or $2.21 per share, in the third quarter of 2021.

“Cash from operations was $3.1 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.9 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Advertisement

“Free cash flow was $2.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2021.”

“Lockheed Martin delivered a solid quarter, highlighted by strength in free cash flow, orders, and operating margins, that positions us well to achieve our full-year commitments,” said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO James Taiclet. “Our continuing ability to deliver strong financial performance in turn enables further investments in the 21st Century Security technologies essential to support our customers in conducting effective Joint All-Domain Operations.”

“These technologies include hypersonics, directed energy, and autonomy, as well as cutting edge digital capabilities in our evolving 5G.MIL® open standards-based architecture,” he said. “In addition, we are investing in production and sustainment capacity for the solutions needed now to defend our allies and our nation, including F-35, Javelin and HIMARS.”

“Moreover, we today announced an additional $14 billion in share repurchase authority to go with our recently increased, industry-leading dividend for the benefit of our investors,” Taiclet said.

For more information and to view the finanicial reports visit the company’s news release by following this link.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951 , when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant .

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.