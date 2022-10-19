NWS issues two days of freeze watch and freeze warning for Cobb County and much of the rest of n. GA for Wed Oct 19-20

by Larry Felton Johnson

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and much of the region for Wednesday October 19 to Thursday October 20, with a freeze warning in effect until 10 a.m. this morning followed by a freeze watch for starting Wednesday evening.

The statement also warns of a high danger of fire due to the presence of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong winds.

What is the difference between a watch and a warning?

The National Weather Service describes the difference between a “watch” and a “warning” as follows:

“As the event becomes imminent, a watch will normally be upgraded to either a warning or an advisory (which indicates an 80% or greater probability of occurence).

“A Warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible. “

“An Advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.”

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details (lightly edited to remove redundant information and NWS codes):

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns,

Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow,

Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb,

North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes,

Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton,

Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton,

Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup,

Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington,

Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs,

Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley,

Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster,

Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler,

Montgomery, Toombs,

316 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022

…HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING

FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND STRONG

WINDS…

Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4

or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be

northwest at 10 to 15 MPH.

Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH can be expected along with gusts

of 25 MPH across the higher elevations of northern Georgia.

With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.

Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities

whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,

use extreme caution.

Freeze Watch

URGENT , WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Peachtree City GA

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .