Freeze warning for Cobb and other north Georgia counties continues until 9 a.m. this morning, Monday November 14

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Cobb County that will last until 9 a.m. this morning, Monday November 14, 2022.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s to

low 30s.

* WHERE…Portions of north and central Georgia.

* WHEN…Now through 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the freeze warning:

Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Lamar, Harris,

Including the cities of Gainesville, Marietta, Atlanta,Lawrenceville, Athens, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur,Conyers, Covington, Newnan, Peachtree City, and Griffin

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

