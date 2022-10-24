Marietta Melt Yard opening soon

by Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]

Have you ever met someone you feel you’ve known for a long time but haven’t? That guy would be Matt DeBusschere, and we conversed about his new restaurant opening soon- Marietta Melt Yard. Matt began his deep-rooted journey in the business many years ago at Sun In My Belly at age twenty-one, located in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, as a busboy, then a server, and catering manager. He was the GM for the last six years of his fifteen-year tenure, and the Marietta native wanted to return home and open an original themed place of his own.

Matt is a jovial, optimistic fellow and showed me around the new space to describe how he and his team are creating an entirely new concept in the former Chicken and The Egg dining location. The building is still under construction at a seemingly frantic pace to hit their target opening date of the first week in December. A sizeable semi-circular bar captures your gaze as you enter the expansive area, which will have a Scooby Doo-type restored 1968 GMC Van being utilized as the back bar.

The name Melt Yard has a few meanings, according to DeBusschere. Melt, because of having multiple melt sandwiches on the menu, and Matt had me salivating when he described the BackPorch sammie consisting of fried chicken, pimento cheese, and bacon jam. The food truck-inspired menu serves double patty burgers with pimento cheese and bacon. Any spot that serves this much pimento cheese is my kind of place. Additionally, there will be wings, chicken and waffles, and did I already mention fried pimento cheese balls with bacon jam? If not, you’re welcome. Again. A full bar will be available with beer, wine, cocktails, and boozy slushies are never a bad way to go.

Advertisement

Yard, because the space is literally bringing the outside inside by having numerous massive garage doors at the front of the eatery. There will be faux turf on some of the walls, string lights hanging from the ceiling, and pops of bright colors throughout the establishment. You will feel the tailgating vibe as you see the Hollywood-type lighted signs that designate Front Yard and Back Yard locations in the dining room. There will be a multitude of TVs and even a twelve-foot projection screen to catch your favorite team’s game. Matt said whimsically, “we are serious about not being too serious.” and described the feel as “light, bright, airy, and fun!” Having four kids of his own, he wanted to create a large, family-oriented restaurant with 140 seats that will provide plenty of room to spread out and have a good time.

Parking won’t be an issue as it can be on the square or other popular nearby destinations. There’s ample free parking to make it as accessible as possible for the community, and community is what Matt is all about. He is a MHS graduate and plans to reach out to many City of Marietta schools to create partnerships and bring his wealth of food service experience to our neck of the woods. I thoroughly enjoyed chatting with DeBusschere, and based on his energy and enthusiasm and the bountiful amount of pimento cheese on the menu, this joint will succeed.

Know your audience, they say, and Matt has really done his homework. Give this place a shot when they open in December, and I may have a new slogan company opening soon – Marietta Melt Yard, where the community melts together. I cannot lie, my wife, Cecilie, is my muse, and she came up with that slogan, but yes, Matt, you can use it free of charge.