Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Cumberland Parkway near the South Cobb Drive intersection

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating the collision death of a pedestrian that occurred on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at around 4:05 p.m. on Cumberland Parkway east of South Cobb Drive.
According to investigators, a 60-year-old woman was walking across Cumberland Parkway approximately 250 feet east of the crosswalk when a 30-year-old Brookhaven man, driving a silver 2018 GMC Terrain, was traveling east on Cumberland Parkway in the left lane. The pedestrian allegedly stepped into the path of the GMC Terrain, and the vehicle hit the woman.
She was killed in the collision, and her next of kin has been notified. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
The STEP Unit
The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:
“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”
