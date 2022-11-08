Two Cobb County voting precincts to remain open after 7 p.m.

Cobb County government issued the following announcement about two voting precincts that will have extended hours today.

“November 8, 2022 – Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election.



“Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole signed the order, which will extend the voting hours of the Kennesaw 3A precinct at the Ben Roberston Community Center until 7:45 p.m.



“The Oregon 03 precinct at the Fair Oaks Community Center will accept in-person voting until 7:06 p.m.



“Elections workers experienced delays in preparing the precinct to open, prompting the request to the judge.”