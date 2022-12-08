“The people are nice here but I do NOT LIKE THIS TABLE … please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day

The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a medium-sized mixed-breed hound, who has not yet been named.

This sweet boy will be eligible for adoption on December 14.

The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog .

(331) – 331

Name (331)

Animal Id 641241

Species DOG

Gender INTACT MALE

Breed HOUND

Breed type MIXED BREED

Color BRINDLE/WHITE

Coat SHORT HAIR

Age 8 MONTHS

Health GOOD

Weight 28 lbs.

Ears FOLD

Eyes

Tail LONG

Size MEDIUM

Status IN SHELTER

Eligible adoption date Dec 14, 2022

Behavioral Characteristics

Temper SWEET

Intake Information

Date acquired Dec 7, 2022

How acquired STRAY

Kennel # COBB COUNTY ANIMAL

Section PUPPY ROOM

Cage # 331

Unit A

Address

City MARIETTA

Shelter status ACTIVE

Adoption procedures

Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:

“To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.

“We have been appointment only for adoption visitation and owner surrenders since the spring of 2020.

“No appointment is required for strays that are found by citizens, for citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim. Shelter staff will still be available to book appointments and answer questions from citizens by calling (770) 499-4136 during business hours (Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-4:30.p.m.).

“View pets available for adoption and schedule an appointment anytime. Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.”