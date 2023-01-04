Flood watch issued for Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Cobb County and much of the region due to continuing heavy rains across north and central Georgia on Wednesday, January 4 2023.

The flood watch will remain in effect through this evening.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

Advertisement

* WHAT…Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north

central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west

central Georgia, including the following areas, in central

Georgia, Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and

Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia,

Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette,

Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton,

Rockdale, South Fulton and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks,

Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe. In northwest

Georgia, Carroll, Haralson and Paulding. In west central Georgia,

Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion, Meriwether,

Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot, Taylor, Troup,

Upson and Webster.

* WHEN…Through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Multiple waves of training thunderstorms could produce

rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher totals

possible. Some areas have already received up to two inches,

additional rainfall could produce flash flooding.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).

In other words isolated means a few showers, scattered means the showers are likely to cover 30 to 50 percent of the affected region.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .