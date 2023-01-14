Highland Rivers partners with Findhelp to enhance connections to local partners, services and resources

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health issued the following public service press release:

DALTON, Georgia – January 13, 2023 – Highland Rivers Behavioral Health is now partnering with Findhelp to make it easier for individuals served by the agency to connect with other local resources they may need. As one of the largest nationwide social care platforms, Findhelp allows users to search by zip code for local services and resources across 10 broad categories that include healthcare, housing, employment, food, legal help and more. Highland Rivers has a branded Findhelp site that can be used by anyone seeking to identify local social help resources at https://highlandrivers.findhelp.com/.

“As a public safety-net agency, the individuals and families we serve often have other priority needs – perhaps food or housing insecurity, or needing medical or dental care,” said Melanie Dallas, CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health. “The Findhelp platform will not only allow individuals to find local resources for these needs, but will also allow our clinicians, case managers and other team members to identify services, and to make referrals right through the platform. It is very efficient and benefits everyone.”

Anyone visiting the Highland Rivers Findhelp site can search for local resources by zip code. When searching for behavioral health services, Highland Rivers programs will appear as recommended resources. The agency’s program listings all include a description of the services, locations and contact information – as do listings for other local agencies and programs.

The Findhelp platform will be vital as the agency begins implementing the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) service model. Part of a national behavioral health service delivery transformation, the CCBHC initiative emphasizes a whole-health approach that includes local partnerships and referrals – to ensure anyone presenting at Highland Rivers is also able to access other needed services such as primary healthcare. Toward that end, the agency is integrating its electronic health record system with the Findhelp platform in order to more closely track referrals and outcomes.

In addition to visiting the URL https://highlandrivers.findhelp.com/, users can also access the Highland Rivers Findhelp site using the QR code below:

About Highland Rivers Behavioral Health

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health is one of Georgia’s largest public safety net behavioral health agency, providing comprehensive treatment, support and recovery services for adults, children, families and veterans affected by mental health disorders, substance use disorders, and intellectual developmental disabilities. With an integrated continuum of services that includes crisis stabilization, outpatient, residential, community-based services and more, Highland Rivers Behavioral Health operates more than two-dozen treatment facilities across a 13-county, 4,700-square mile area of Northwest Georgia that includes Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk and Whitfield counties, and serves approximately 20,000 individuals annually. Highland Rivers Behavioral Health is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International and is a Tier 1 safety net Core Provider for the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. For more information, visit www.highlandrivers.org.