Kennesaw’s “Out of this World” Dance Party: February 4, 2023

Brick Kennesaw government building with four tall wooden columnsKennesaw government complex (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 12, 2023

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about their “Out of the World” Dance Party:

Kennesaw, GA (January 12, 2023) — Spend the evening with your big and little astronauts and experience all the sights and sounds of outer space. Join Kennesaw Parks & Rec for the “Out of this World” Dance Party on Saturday, February 4, 2023!

Dress to the nines or in your space suit and dance the night away! Guests will be in awe as the Ben Robertson Community Center’s Banquet Hall is transformed into outer space because the love is out of this world.

Feast, play and dance the night away to all of your favorite tunes spun by a professional DJ. This family-friendly event will feature an “all-you-can-eat” dinner and dessert bar, as well as plenty of memorable photo opportunities. 

All adults must be accompanied by a child and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Seating will be reserved, you can list all members of your party in your registration. Tickets are only $15 per person and can be purchased online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE5NDQzNTI or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required. Tickets are non-refundable after January 27.

For more information, visit https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/valentinesdanceparty/ or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.



