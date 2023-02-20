Georgia gasoline prices fall 3 cents, extending the recent trend

According to the weekly report from AAA, Georgia gasoline prices continued to fall over the past week, extending the recent trend.

Georgia drivers are paying an average price of $3.22 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is 3 cents less than a week ago, 2 cents more than a month ago, and 15 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is $2.00 less than one year ago.

“Low demand and a dip in crude oil prices continue to keep gas prices down,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “If demand and crude oil costs start to rise again, most likely pump prices will follow suit down the road.”

Cobb County gasoline prices

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.259, roughly four cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com .

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has remained $3.41.

“Slack demand for gas and waffling prices is the primary reasons the national average is stuck in neutral. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.43 million to 8.27 million barrels a day.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.3 million barrels to 241.9 million barrels last week. If gas demand remains low, drivers may see only moderate price increases amid growing total domestic stocks.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”