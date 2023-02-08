Mableton Improvement Coalition’s Taste of Mableton returns April 15, 2023

The Mableton Improvement Coalition will host its second annual Taste of Mableton event on April 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will feature a parade, live performances, food and other vendors, interactive exhibits, giveaways, and a Kid’s Fun Zone.

The festivities will start with the parade, leaving from the Mableton Walk shopping center and ending at the Mable House Complex, located at 5239 Floyd Road.

The press release for the event describes the purpose of Taste of Mableton as follows:

The all-day event focuses on the “One Mableton” theme, designed to showcase all Mableton has to offer and celebrate Mableton’s status as the newest and largest city in Cobb County. The Taste of Mableton will also bring together Mableton-area residents, businesses, and civic organizations and emphasize the community’s strongest characteristics, including collective engagement, collaboration, and deep community relationships.

“We want to build on the success of last year’s Taste of Mableton, which was attended by over 3,000 people and more than 50 vendors,” said Dr. Maxine Wilson, Economic Development Chair and Event Manager for the Taste of Mableton. “From the kick-off festivities to the dozens of participating businesses and other organizations slated to participate in the games, food, and entertainment featured this year, I think Mableton residents and other attendees have a lot to be excited for.”

Ray Thomas, the president of the Mableton Improvement Coalition, said, “Mableton has always been renowned for its tight-knit but welcoming community, which has grown larger and become more vibrant in recent years. I think last year’s Taste of Mableton proved exactly that, and this year’s event will continue to show how Mableton is a true gem not only in Cobb County but in the State of Georgia.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing our community turn out on April 15 for what promises to be a fun event for all of us,” he said.

For more information about the Taste of Mableton or for sponsorship, vendor, and volunteer opportunities, click here or visit https://www.mableton.org/taste-of-mableton.

The Mableton Improvement Coalition is a non-profit, non-partisan community group that works to improve the quality of life of the Mableton community.