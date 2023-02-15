Q&A with Mableton District 3 city council candidates

By Rebecca Gaunt

The newly-established city of Mableton will elect its first mayor and city council on March 21.

Five candidates are running for the District 3 seat..

For more information on the election and how to vote, visit the website for Cobb County Elections .

The Courier has reached out to all qualified candidates and will be publishing additional interviews soon.

[Correction to the transportation question: a reader pointed out that the number 25 bus also runs in Mableton. The questions are posted below as they were asked to the candidates. We regret the error]

Keisha Jeffcoat

Photo provided by Keisha Jeffcoat

Profession: Product Leader, U.S. Army Veteran

Community Involvement/related Experience: I’ve worked in various capacities throughout my career volunteering for organizations that support Veterans like FourBlock, the Mission Continues, and VetAtlanta. I’ve also volunteered for Cobb County and Georgia CASA organizations.

How long have you lived in Mableton? I’ve lived in Mableton GA for 6 years and in Cobb County for 14 years.

Website: http://www.jeffcoatformableton.com, Instagram: keishaformableton

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

I decided to run for Mableton City Council District 3 because I’ve spent most of my life in public service serving in the military and my community and I enjoy helping others. Through my work as an Army Veteran and Product Leader, I’ve gained a wealth of insight, knowledge and invaluable experience and I’m confident that this experience, combined with my passion for this community, will enable me to be an effective and dedicated member of this city council. I believe in the power of one person and that you must be the change you wish to see in the world. It takes just one vote, one voice to make a difference. So, I decided to step out on faith and run for office. I believe the residents of Mableton deserve to have a representative who can advocate on their behalf for the issues that matter to them. I will provide an honest perspective and be your voice for our community to ensure Mableton’s new government is transparent and accountable to your needs and concerns.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing deannexation?

Although I believe in the power of our electoral process, it’s important for our new city’s leadership to acknowledge and understand the concerns of the citizens that voted against cityhood and are now proposing deannexation. It’s fundamentally clear that there’s a significant divide in our community, with those voting in favor of the cityhood winning by only a narrow margin of 53%. It’s imperative that the mayor and city council bridge the divide and work towards building trust through open communication and transparency. For example, conducting Gallup surveys, town hall meetings and other forms of engagement will help to get direct feedback so that the new leadership can work collaboratively with the citizens to educate, dispel myths and offer alternative options. This will help to foster a sense of community and give residents an opportunity to voice their concerns and be heard. As your city council member for District 3, I will work with our government to make sure your concerns are heard and addressed so that you are an integral part of the decision-making process.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

In creating a new city government, I believe there are several key objectives/goals that a new mayor and city council should focus on in their inaugural terms.

1. Fiscal Responsibility: It’s important for our new government to prioritize the city’s finances and manage them responsibly to ensure long-term sustainability of our city.

2. Infrastructure Improvement: They should focus on revitalizing our community so that our roads, buildings, bridges, and public transportation systems are optimized, safe, efficient, and accessible to all residents.

3. Public Safety: Our government should make residents feel safe by working with law enforcement to help reduce crime and collaborate with community groups to create programs to address public safety.

4. Economic / Workforce Development: Our new mayor and city officials should also work to attract new businesses to our district and support existing ones, creating job opportunities for our residents and boosting our local economy.

5. Deannexation Concerns: They should address the concerns of those who voted against cityhood. They should educate and dispel any myths regarding incorporation as well as help to create alternative options for those concerned about adverse tax implications.

6. Environmental Sustainability: Our new city officials should implement policies and programs to reduce the city’s carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices, such as recycling programs, renewable energy and green spaces.

7. Education: Our new mayor and city council should also invest in our education system to ensure our schools have the resources they need to provide the best possible education and programs for our children.

8. Community Engagement: Our government should build and promote a strong and inclusive community by promoting volunteerism, sponsoring events and activities, and encouraging residents to get involved in local government.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

I believe it’s essential for our residents to have a city center. It will provide a central location for them to connect and come together. It will also foster a sense of community and serve as a gathering place to showcase our city’s history, businesses, arts and culture. As your city council member, my first step would be to get the community involved so they’re a part of the planning process to ensure our vision aligns with their needs. Once we have a better understanding of the community’s goals, I will work with our city’s leadership to conduct a feasibility study and develop a comprehensive plan, specifically outlining budget, design, timeline, zoning, transportation, residential and business requirements. Prior to implementation, we will work with our local officials to obtain the necessary approvals and permits in addition to procuring investors and funding. After the city center is operational, I will collaborate with our city’s leadership to continuously enhance the city center so that it meets the evolving needs of our residents and remains a thriving hub for our community.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

As a city council member, I would collaborate with our city’s leadership to survey the area along Veterans Memorial Highway and develop a comprehensive plan to improve its appearance. After conducting a thorough assessment of the area, we would identify specific areas that need attention and prioritize them based on their level of urgency. We would then develop a strategy to address these issues, specifically focusing on code enforcement, property rehabilitation, community involvement, public-private partnerships, vacant property management, targeted demolition, and economic development. Additionally, our leadership would coordinate with local waste management and disposal companies to remove trash and debris from abandoned buildings and the surrounding areas. This could involve working with Cobb County, hiring contractors, organizing community clean-up events, or providing dumpsters for residents to dispose of their own trash. Through this collaborative effort, we can work towards creating a clean, safe, and attractive community for our residents.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

Yes, our residents here in the city of Mableton should have the same transit options as our northern neighbors. As your city council member, I would engage in open and honest discussions with both our city officials and Cobb County to bring attention to the importance of including our city’s transportation goals in the county’s comprehensive transit plan. To ensure that the needs and preferences of our community are reflected in the planning process, I would conduct community outreach to get a better understanding of our community’s transportation requirements. Additionally, I would collaborate with various community groups, businesses, and other key stakeholders to form strong partnerships and promote a shared vision for transportation that aligns with the county’s overall transportation objectives. By working together, we can advocate for a transportation system that meets the needs of our community and provides accessible and convenient options for everyone.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

In 10 years, I envision the city of Mableton as a thriving suburban city with a strong, diverse economy that provides good job opportunities for its residents and attracts new businesses and investments. A city that balances economic growth with environmental protection and sustainability, preserving parks, natural resources, wildlife and green spaces. My hope is that our city offers affordable housing options for all residents and high-quality education and after school programs for our children. The city of Mableton will have reliable, efficient, and accessible transportation that connects residents to Atlanta and greater surrounding areas. I hope to see a community that’s actively engaged in local decision-making and has a voice in shaping our city’s future. Lastly, I hope our city embraces diversity and celebrates its cultural richness, building a strong, safe and inclusive community for all residents. As your city council member, let’s work together to build a better, more improved city of Mableton. If you want to be a part of this historic time, please remember to vote Keisha Jeffcoat for City Council District 3 on March 21st. Thank you for your support.

Barry Krebs

Photo provided by Barry Krebs

Profession: Sales Management

Community involvement/related experience: I have a 40-year career in sales management. Spent 35 years with Kellogg’s. I am on my second term as Board Chairman for Keep Cobb Beautiful. I have been serving seven years as a KCB appointee originally appointed by Commissioner Cupid and re-appointed by Commissioner Sheffield. I have served eight years in the South Cobb Lions Club focusing on helping people with vision problems. I am currently serving a second term as the Lions Club Zone Chairman managing seven clubs in Cobb County and beyond. I am an active lifetime Mableton Improvement Coalition member. I volunteer with Sweetwater Mission supplying food to people in need every week since COVID. I work with an unofficial civic group called The Friends Of Mableton who conduct litter clean-ups around Mableton every Saturday. I am also a deacon at the First Christian Church Of Mableton.

How long have you lived in Mableton? Over 20 years

Website: https://www.krebsfordistrict3.org

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

One goal is to attract businesses to the Veterans Memorial Highway and Mableton Parkway areas creating career opportunities while making the area more attractive to young professionals. I want to keep taxes minimal while increasing property value.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing deannexation?

I have listened to both sides of the argument. If elected and a vote comes up whether to allow an area to deannex, I will vote for deannexation if a vote comes to the city council.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

Attracting quality businesses to the Mableton area. Ideally, the Veterans Memorial Highway and Mableton Parkway areas whose access to major interstates will be a destination for shoppers. Eventually, more businesses will want to locate in our city and the property will become valuable enough to tempt the undesirable businesses to sell and relocate.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

I really admire what the cities of Austell and Powder Springs have done with their downtown locations. They have rejuvenated their downtown areas with attractive and desirable businesses. The downtown areas are a focal point for festivals and fellowship. It brings these cities a sense of community and closeness. This would be a massive, long-term project. It would have to be planned out carefully. I would love a downtown like Austell or Powder Springs. But, I would be mindful of the expense involved and keeping taxation to a minimum.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

I would attract new, nicer businesses that would make the property valuable enough to have the less desirable businesses want to relocate with a profitable property sale. Code enforcement is key to the new city. Signage and property management standards will be put in place to make the area more attractive. I know that some of us were unhappy with a new liquor store sign that went up on Veterans Memorial Hwy. Is this the image that we want? I hope not. I would do everything in my legal power to discourage that type of signage. .

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

The City of Mableton will not be handling public transportation. That is still up to Cobb County. We need to do something about the leftover grocery carts and litter left around bus stops. We will work with Cobb County to find a solution. I know that important people in Cobb County are in favor of small garbage cans at every bus stop.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

We will see a more revitalized community that works together to make things better for everyone. There are terrific volunteer groups who have been spending their personal time and energy in making our area the best they can. I can go down a long list of fantastic volunteers with wonderful organizations. Now that we have a city, let’s take it to the next level. It is my hope that many of the volunteers will stay engaged. With their help, the City of Mableton can be rid of the blight, become closely connected and will have much more to offer our citizens and young professionals than in the past.

Yashica Marshall, Esq.

Photo provided by Yashica Marshall

Profession: Attorney

Community involvement/related experience: As it relates to my community involvement, I am a member of the Mableton Improvement Coalition. I have worked with the Friends of Mableton to help clean the streets. I played a significant role in arguing before the Cobb County Commissioners against zoning application Z-61 Green Line, which focused on re-zoning an area to bring in another subdivision that would have tremendously and negatively altered my community; the application was subsequently denied. I serve on the Board of Directors for the DDD Foundation which is an organization that focuses on providing dental care to disabled and developmentally delayed children and adults. I also serve on the Board of Directors for the law school from which I graduated. As for related experience, I am a Director of Compliance and Risk Management for a global organization where I focus on policy creation, work on governmental contracts and collaborate with different stakeholders on a daily basis to ensure a compliant and productive culture. I have held leadership and management roles throughout my entire career.

How long have you lived in Mableton? 5 years in May

Website: https://ymarshallformableton.com

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

I am a resident of an area that I love. We moved to Mableton for what it gave us: quick access to the major interstates, its proximity to the city of Atlanta, property that was greater than a quarter acre and the quaint, safe feel of suburbia. I’m running for city council to help something I love reach the potential I know it has, to be a vibrant city where residents no longer have to leave the city boundaries to have the same amenities and experiences found in surrounding cities.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing deannexation?

What I have heard most from the proponents against cityhood and for deannexation is that the lack of transparency and communication has played a huge role in their discontent. I get it. What is the purpose of electing leaders who are supposed to be your voice, but they aren’t engaging you enough to even know what you want to say? The best approach to working with those who feel unheard is to sit down with them and truly listen. I’m hoping that once the city council and mayor are elected, one of their first priorities is engaging those in the community who have felt unheard and start a conversation and forage a plan about how we can best move forward in the place where we have now found ourselves.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

Becoming a city does not mean things will change overnight. The same issues we had before cityhood will still take time to resolve. Given this, I believe the first major goal of the council and mayor should be laying a solid foundation to ensure the successful implementation of the services the new city will take on through the development of a dynamic and comprehensive five year plan with defined timelines, captured requirements and projected resource needs. This will not only help map their way for transitioning services efficiently, it will also serve as a resource for future elected members to hopefully build upon.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

No, I don’t view it as a problem. Not all cities have a city center. I do, however, view having a city center as nice to have and a way to connect the community so I would love if future Mableton was to have one.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

We need to hold those property owners accountable for ensuring they are following ordinances related to maintaining properties that are deemed substandard. This may mean using code enforcement personnel to draft citations for property owners who are unwilling or refusing to comply with applicable ordinances. That being stated, the incorporation of the city should not be considered the impetus to launch a crusade against those property owners who have allowed their properties to fall a bit to the wayside if they begin to receive notice that their properties’ upkeep do not comply with code. It is very important for property owners to have the freedom to do as they wish with their property, within reason, but they also have a responsibility to ensure their property does not become categorized as derelict and a public nuisance.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

I don’t currently have an official stance or opinion on public transit or transit plans. I would like to gain more knowledge as to the whys before rendering a response on the matter

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

As no longer being Cobb’s best kept secret….

William Wilson

Photo provided by William Wilson (Wilson fourth from left wearing cap)

Profession: Consultant

Community involvement/related experience:

Board Member for South Cobb Alliance

Chairman of MabletonYes.com

Master of Business Administration

Master of Health Administration

I have been involved with the process of forming The City of Mableton for nearly 6 years. I built a multi-million dollar telecommunication company from the ground up and my experience will be an asset to our city. I believe my background in project management, finance, team building, community engagement, budget oversight, business development, sales, accounting, service delivery, volunteer work, and entrepreneurship will be invaluable for our community.

How long have you lived in Mableton? 30 years

Website:

https://Williamformableton.com for campaign information

Mabletonyes.com for details on the process, benefits, and education on Cityhood

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

I have been a proud member of this community for 46 years. I have fond memories of time spent in my family’s restaurant, playing little league at Lions Club, watching movies at Hilltop Cinema, and bowling at Mableton Lanes. There is tremendous potential for the area to grow and prosper and my background and passion provide a unique skill set to enhance the community. I am doing this for my neighbors, my family, and my friends. I want to ensure the council and Mayor deliver on promises made. Those promises are better services without raising taxes, bringing economic development to the area, making sure taxes created here stay here, improving quality of life for all citizens, and creating a community we will all thrive in.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing deannexation?

Now that we have become a City, I would like to work with all the citizens to make our community a success. I am excited to hear different viewpoints and ideas. What makes us different is our strength as The City of Mableton. No other place can you find such a diverse group of backgrounds and ideas that can work together for a bright future. I would also like to communicate the value of becoming The City of Mableton and dispel any myths about cityhood.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being

neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

The first term will be setting the framework for the city to move forward in a prosperous manner. The main goal will be to ensure that from the start The City of Mableton is on a strong foundation that will stand the test of time. Other goals would be to increase the level of service in the areas that have been neglected. Making sure taxes generated in Mableton stay here and used to enhance our city is another priority. I think it’s vital to clean up our major corridors and make sure code enforcement is at a level that will be visible to our residents. I believe in working to attract the type of development, restaurants, business, experiences, and jobs the community has expressed a desire for.

The mayor and council will need an open and honest relationship with the county to bring about change. The city will be working hand and hand with the county moving forward. It is important to work as a team to achieve goals together. We will need a full accounting of all taxes generated in the city along with all associated costs for service delivery. We will need to transition services that the county currently provides that the city has designated (code enforcement, zoning, parks and recreation).

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

Yes, I view this as a fundamental problem but an exciting opportunity. It is vital to the growth and development of the city. The city needs a town center where local business can thrive, the community can engage with one another, and a sense of unity can be provided. Look at the positive impact the downtown areas of Smyrna, Marietta, Woodstock, Acworth have made. They are destination spots for not only those who live there but from other areas. The new business drives tax revenue and growth in all directions. This revenue will be used to offset any property tax increases.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

Better code enforcement, business development, zoning, and implementation of a blight tax that Cobb County has used elsewhere but not here. We need to help to bring businesses into compliance and have a focused effort to help them thrive. There are several violations up and down Veterans Memorial and Mableton Parkway. These need to be addressed immediately and fixed. I would also propose a collaboration between stakeholders, the city, and developers. For instance, I would like to convince property owners and developers to re-imagine Veterans Memorial and Mableton Parkway. To tear down older structures, to redevelope buildings that have value, and clear areas for desired growth. The city can provide new zoning requirements on the corridor that can help facilitate partnerships that could attract new business, attractive mix use developments, and new jobs would be created. This would all enhance the city’s revenue and offset any residential property tax increases.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest

transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

Currently we have two bus routes that will deliver citizens to HE Holmes and another to the Cumberland transfer station. I believe adding routes along Veterans Memorial may help our citizens. Ultimately transportation is a county responsibility, and we need to work with the county to address our needs. We also need to work with Atlanta and Cobb County to extend rail service for Marta to Six Flags to increase traffic and revenue for the area. At the end of the day, It would be up to the citizens to express their desires and I would work to achieve those wishes.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

I see Mableton as an example of a city that others will use as a blueprint moving forward. We will run the city as a collaborative that works to increase service levels, efficiencies, and quality of life without burdening the taxpayers. We will have a thriving downtown, a beautiful Veterans Memorial and Mableton parkway, an entertainment district anchored by Six Flags, and a community excited about our progress together. Our school systems, our youth leagues, our parks, our business development, our vision, our quality of life, and the City of Mableton will be nationally recognized as success stories.

Other candidates on the ballot:

Victor Arnold electvictor.com

