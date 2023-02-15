Gov. Kemp will not appoint a transition committee for the new City of Mableton

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid announced that she had a short conversation with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp this morning, and Kemp said that he would not set up a transition committee for the new city.

Under Georgia’s code on incorporation, the governor has the option of setting up a committee to oversee the transition for a period not to exceed two years.

“Many residents have asked when this transition team would be formed,” said Chairwoman Cupid in the public information release distributed by the county this afternoon. “Now that we have clarity on this manner, we will await the election of a new Mableton Mayor and City Council. Once that body is formed and sets its rules, we will start working with it at the appropriate time to transition services.”

The absence of a transition team leaves the new city’s mayor and city council with the responsibility of negotiating with the county and with adjacent cities over intergovernmental agreements.

The Board of Commissioners has appointed County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris as the primary point person with the county to work with the City of Mableton during the transition period.

The election for mayor and city council for the new city is set for March 21, with early voting beginning February 27 at two locations, and with a possible runoff on April 18. There is a large field of candidates, so runoffs for some of the positions are likely.

For more information visit https://www.cobbelections.org.

Town Hall on the transition period

The public information release also mentioned the upcoming Town Hall Meeting tomorrow, Thursday February 16, from 7 – 8:30 pm., hosted by Chairwoman Cupid and District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield. It will be in the auditorium at the Cobb Police Department Training Complex at 2435 East-West Connector, Austell.