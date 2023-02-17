Road Work And Lane Closure Information For Cobb County Posted By The Cobb DOT For The Week Of Saturday, February 18 To Friday, February 24, 2023

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, February 18, to Friday, February 24, 2023. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.

ALERTS

South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The South Barrett Reliever, Phase 3 consists of the extension and widening of Shiloh Valley/Greers Chapel Drive across I-75 and connecting into the existing Roberts Court with a new roundabout east of I-75. The project includes widening and realignment of Shiloh Valley Drive, Greers Chapel Drive, and Roberts Court to create four-lane roadways with raised medians, curb and gutter, sidewalks, and bike lanes north to its intersection with Ernest Barrett Parkway. Also, included is the construction of a bridge with no interstate access over I-75. The project is approximately 0.89 miles in length. Lane Closures are possible between 9 am to 4 pm on Shiloh Valley Dr, Greers Chapel Dr, Roberts Ct, and I-75. The expected Completion is Fall 2024.

SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.

Norfolk Southern Crossing Maintenance Closures – Norfolk Southern Crew will be rebuilding crossings within Cobb County Starting the week of February 27, 2023. Each location is expected to be closed for 1 to 3 days. Only one crossing should be affected at a time. The following are the crossing locations Angham Rd(Powder Springs), Finch Rd(Powder Springs), Brownsville Rd(Powder Springs), Oglesby Rd(Powder Springs), Joe Jerkins Blvd(Austell), Austell Powder Springs Rd(Austell), and Church Rd(Mableton). Follow Posted Detours.

I-75 Southbound from I-575 to Canton Road – GDOT contractors will install lane closures on I-75 Southbound from the I-575 interchange to Canton Road in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting triple right lane closures will be in place Southbound nightly on I-75 Southbound from the I-575 interchange to Canton Rd from 10 p.m. on Friday, February 10 until 5 a.m. on Monday, February 13.

I-75 Southbound from Akers Mill Road to West Paces Ferry Road – GDOT contractors will have triple right lane closures on I-75 southbound from Akers Mill Road to West Paces Ferry Road in Cobb/Fulton County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, triple right lanes will be closed on I-75 southbound from Akers Mill Road to West Paces Ferry Road beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13.

Akers Mill Road over I-75 – GDOT contractors will install a road closure on Akers Mill Rd over I-75 for the next 5 Sundays. Excluding Holiday Weekends. This work is part of a project to add an Express Lane Ramp at Akers Mill Rd in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, this scheduled closure: The Akers Mill bridge over I-75 will be closed to traffic for the next five Sundays, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday mornings, excluding holiday weekends through early February. During these closures, on-site signage will detour traffic approaching the bridge to Cumberland Blvd to access Akers Mill Rd.

SR 360/Macland Road from New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.

See Click Fix – If you see something that needs our attention even when our Offices are Closed. Report it to our On-call Staff via See Click Fix – seeclickfix.com/cobb-county

ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Cherokee Street Closure (Seminole Drive to Chicopee Drive) – The City of Marietta Power will have Cherokee St closed between Seminole Dr and Chicopee Dr. Feb. 18 – Feb. 19 for tree removal. Follow Posted Detour.

LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

“The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system.

“This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

“The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

“Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.”

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.