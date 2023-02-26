Second annual Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K on March 25; registration now open

The Town Center Community has opened registration for the second annual Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K, managed by Orion Racing.

This USA Track and Field-certified race is the first to take place on the Noonday Creek Trail and features a 10K course updated based on runner feedback.

Participants will experience scenic views, wetlands, bird habitats and public art along the Noonday Creek Trail, as well as other Town Center attractions.

The event is open to participants of all skill levels and registration can be found on the website.

Top sponsors include Avonlea Apartments, Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, Print Graphics, Son & Sons and Walton Communities Apartment Homes.

About Noonday Creek Trail

According to Town Center Community Alliance promotional materials:

The Noonday Creek Trail was envisioned in 2000 by the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) as a way to repurpose underused greenspace and provide alternative modes of transportation and recreation to reduce carbon emissions.

The 10- to 12-foot-wide paved trail was completed in 2014 and spans seven miles connecting the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park’s visitors center to the Bells Ferry Trailhead through the heart of Town Center.

The trail winds along Noonday Creek through forested areas, under highway overpasses and along roadsides to provide an integral connection in Cobb County’s network of trails.

Today, nearly 13,000 visitors use Noonday Creek Trail each month and it features the first bikeshare program by a community improvement district in the state.

About the Town Center Community

According to Town Center Community promotional materials:

Town Center Community is comprised of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) and its nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance.

The Town Center CID, established in 1997, is focused on safety, beautification, economic growth, and infrastructure improvements within the district. For larger infrastructure projects, the CID leverages its funding to complete the critical first steps like planning, studies, and initial concept design that make projects more competitive for federal, state, and local funding.

Established in 2015, the Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on bringing quality-of-life improvements and programs to the Town Center Community. The Alliance is run by a board of directors and relies on donations from the public, community partners, corporate sponsors, and the Town Center CID to fully fund and develop projects and programs. From public art and aesthetic fixtures to small parks and bikeshare, the Alliance helps attract businesses and residents to the area, boost economic development and shape a sense of community.

Together, the Town Center CID and the Alliance work to make Town Center Community one of the most accessible, prosperous and exciting areas in Metro Atlanta.

For more information, please visit http://www.towncentercid.com/.