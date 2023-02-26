Wind advisory remains in effect for Cobb & other Georgia counties for tomorrow; 40 mph gusts expected

The National Weather Service sent another wind advisory alert for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties for tomorrow, Monday, February 27, repeating the alert they’d sent early this morning and increasing the number of counties expected to be affected.
The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What is in the statement?
The statement gives the following details:
|Event:
|Wind Advisory
|Alert:
|…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY… * WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
What counties are affected?
The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:
|Target Area:
|Banks
Barrow
Bartow
Butts
Carroll
Catoosa
Chattooga
Cherokee
Clarke
Clayton
Cobb
Coweta
Dade
Dawson
DeKalb
Douglas
Fannin
Fayette
Floyd
Forsyth
Gilmer
Gordon
Greene
Gwinnett
Hall
Haralson
Heard
Henry
Jackson
Lumpkin
Madison
Meriwether
Morgan
Murray
Newton
North Fulton
Oconee
Oglethorpe
Paulding
Pickens
Pike
Polk
Rockdale
South Fulton
Spalding
Taliaferro
Towns
Troup
Union
Walker
Walton
White
Whitfield
Wilkes
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”
