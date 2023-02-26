Wind advisory remains in effect for Cobb & other Georgia counties for tomorrow; 40 mph gusts expected

The National Weather Service sent another wind advisory alert for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties for tomorrow, Monday, February 27, repeating the alert they’d sent early this morning and increasing the number of counties expected to be affected.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

Event: Wind Advisory Alert: …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY… * WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Target Area: Banks

Barrow

Bartow

Butts

Carroll

Catoosa

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Dade

Dawson

DeKalb

Douglas

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Gilmer

Gordon

Greene

Gwinnett

Hall

Haralson

Heard

Henry

Jackson

Lumpkin

Madison

Meriwether

Morgan

Murray

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Pickens

Pike

Polk

Rockdale

South Fulton

Spalding

Taliaferro

Towns

Troup

Union

Walker

Walton

White

Whitfield

Wilkes

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

