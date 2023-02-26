Kennesaw announces this year’s lineup for the Grand Prix 5K race series

The City of Kennesaw announced the 2023 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K series schedule.

The series is a premier 5K race series in north Georgia, with a flat and fast asphalt course through Downtown Kennesaw and Swift-Cantrell Park.

It is professionally timed, USAT&F Certified, and perfect for competitive runners intending to qualify for the Peachtree Road Race.

The festival-like atmosphere and food and drink make these races suitable for beginner runners/walkers and families. The series will run from April to October, ending with a Championship Race in November.

The four 5K runs are part of the Fit City Kennesaw initiative, encouraging residents to become more active and engage in wellness-related activities. Registration can be done online at https://raceroster.com/series/2023/72449/kennesaw-grand-prix-race-series.

The entry fee of $35 includes a race t-shirt. Early bird registration is now open for $30 per race or $105 for the series!

Here’s this year’s lineup of races:

May 13: Fit City 5K

June 10: Summer Sun Run 5K

September 9: Harvest Hustle 5K

October 28: Nightmare on Main 5K

According to the news release for the series:

The Kennesaw Grand Prix makes a great race experience simple and easy. Each race begins at the Kennesaw First Baptist Church on Main Street in Downtown Kennesaw. With plentiful parking, restrooms, room to spread out and warm-up, the registration and start area helps to get racers ready for a PR race. Each race program includes a one mile fun run at 7:30 a.m.; the 5K at 8 a.m.; and a Tot Trot at 8:55 a.m. Awards are presented at the after party on Main Street at 9:15 a.m.

All races are electronically timed by Orion Racing and awards are presented to the overall Male and Female winners, Male and Female Masters Winners, and the top three finishers in 12 age groups.

Participants in three of the four races in the 5K series races will receive custom Kennesaw Grand Prix branded stainless steel water bottle.