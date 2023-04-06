GDOT to close lanes on South Cobb Drive overnight Friday

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced lane closures on South Cobb Drive overnight Friday, April 7. The scope of the project is the Fulton County line to SR 5.

GDOT contractors will be installing lane closures on State Route 280 Connector/South Cobb Drive Southeast in Cobb County this weekend to continue resurfacing activities.

This project will improve the condition of the roadway by replacing the deteriorating surface, and is scheduled to be completed in winter 2023.

Single alternating right and left lanes will be closed on South Cobb Drive in both directions on Friday, April 7, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.