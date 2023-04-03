Georgia gasoline prices stuck in neutral, but are expected to rise on demand increase; supply decrease

According to this week’s report from AAA, Georgia gasoline prices are stuck in neutral.

Drivers here are currently paying an average of $3.22 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which has remained unchanged for the past two weeks. This is 9 cents higher than a month ago, but 66 cents lower than the same time last year, equating to a savings of $10.00 when filling a 15-gallon tank compared to last year.

“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Nationally, gas demand is very robust. These two factors have caused drivers to see prices increase in certain states for now.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.195, roughly two cents less than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 7 cents to $3.50 (subject to change overnight).

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.96 million to 9.15 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased substantially by 2.9 million barrels to 226.7 million barrels.

“Increased demand amid tighter supply has contributed to pushing pump prices higher. If demand continues to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”