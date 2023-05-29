Georgia gasoline prices remain steady despite rise in cost nationally

Georgia gas prices have remained steady at the pump over the past week, with the average price for regular unleaded gasoline currently at $3.25 per gallon.

This is 8 cents less than a month ago and 88 cents less than the same time last year. Filling up a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline now costs $48.75, which is around $14.00 less than it cost to do the same last year.

“Georgia gas prices saw minimal or no change at the pumps across the state heading into the Memorial Day weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “We anticipated a seasonal surge in gasoline demand leading into the long holiday weekend. But the increase is mitigated by the low cost of oil, which is wobbling around in the low $70s per barrel.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.257 roughly the same as the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 4 cents to $3.57 compared to a week ago (subject to change overnight).

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.91 to 9.43 million barrels a day last week.

“Rising demand has helped to boost pump prices.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2 million barrels to 216.3 million barrels. If gas demand grows amid tighter supplies, drivers may see pump prices rise.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”