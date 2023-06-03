A public hearing on the City of Marietta budget is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6

The City of Marietta posted the following announcement to its website about a public hearing on the FY2024 budget, which will be voted on by the city council on Jun 14, 2023 and if passed will take effect July 1.

The City of Marietta will hold a public hearing on the Recommended Fiscal Year 2024 Budget which begins July 1, 2023, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 6:00 pm in the Council Chamber located at 205 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA.

The general fund budget accounts for government services including police and fire services, parks and recreation programs, code enforcement, planning and development, and streets and public works maintenance.

The City’s millage rate that supports governmental services is currently 2.788 mills and is expected to remain the same.

Advertisement

The City’s overall FY2024 budget is $395.9 million, which includes $73.7 million for the general fund.

Citizens are invited to attend the public hearing. City staff will present a brief overview of the budget, and citizens may comment and ask questions at that time. The Marietta City Council will consider the budget for approval at its regular scheduled meeting on June 14, 2023 at 7:00 pm in the Council Chamber.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

Population, Census, April 1, 2020 60972 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 56579 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.7% Persons under 18 years, percent 21.8% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2% Female persons, percent 49.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 53.4% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 4.7% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 2678 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.6% Housing Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 44.0% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $310,100 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,856 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $526 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,145 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 24148 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.39 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 77.9% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 23.7% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 95.1% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 86.6% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 88.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 44.0% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.3% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 20.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.2% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 61.2% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 264544 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1584232 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1129407 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1976915 Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c) $33,875 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 28.5 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $59,594 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $36,112 Persons in poverty, percent 14.1% Businesses All firms, 2012 10501 Men-owned firms, 2012 4934 Women-owned firms, 2012 4186 Minority-owned firms, 2012 4286 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 5502 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 1015 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 8663 Geography Population per square mile, 2010 2451.4 Land area in square miles, 2010 23.08

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

Population, Census, April 1, 2020

60972

Population, Census, April 1, 2010

56579

Age and Sex

Persons under 5 years, percent

6.7%

Persons under 18 years, percent

21.8%

Persons 65 years and over, percent

13.2%

Female persons, percent

49.9%

Race and Hispanic Origin

White alone, percent

53.4%

Black or African American alone, percent(a)

32.3%

American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)

0.6%

Asian alone, percent(a)

1.9%

Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)

0.0%

Two or More Races, percent

4.7%

Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)

15.7%

White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent

46.4%

Population Characteristics

Veterans, 2016-2020

2678

Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020

16.6%

Housing

Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020

44.0%

Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020

$310,100

Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020

$1,856

Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020

$526

Median gross rent, 2016-2020

$1,145

Families & Living Arrangements

Households, 2016-2020

24148

Persons per household, 2016-2020

2.39

Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020

77.9%

Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020

23.7%

Computer and Internet Use

Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020

95.1%

Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020

86.6%

Education

High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020

88.6%

Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020

44.0%

Health

With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020

6.3%

Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent

20.2%

Economy

In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020

67.2%

In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020

61.2%

Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)

264544

Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)

1584232

Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)

1129407

Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)

1976915

Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)

$33,875

Transportation

Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020

28.5

Income & Poverty

Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020

$59,594

Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020

$36,112

Persons in poverty, percent

14.1%

Businesses

All firms, 2012

10501

Men-owned firms, 2012

4934

Women-owned firms, 2012

4186

Minority-owned firms, 2012

4286

Nonminority-owned firms, 2012

5502

Veteran-owned firms, 2012

1015

Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012

8663

Geography

Population per square mile, 2010

2451.4

Land area in square miles, 2010

23.08

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

Population, Census, April 1, 2020

60972

Population, Census, April 1, 2010

56579

Age and Sex

Persons under 5 years, percent

6.7%

Persons under 18 years, percent

21.8%

Persons 65 years and over, percent

13.2%

Female persons, percent

49.9%

Race and Hispanic Origin

White alone, percent

53.4%

Black or African American alone, percent(a)

32.3%

American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)

0.6%

Asian alone, percent(a)

1.9%

Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)

0.0%

Two or More Races, percent

4.7%

Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)

15.7%

White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent

46.4%

Population Characteristics

Veterans, 2016-2020

2678

Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020

16.6%

Housing

Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020

44.0%

Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020

$310,100

Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020

$1,856

Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020

$526

Median gross rent, 2016-2020

$1,145

Families & Living Arrangements

Households, 2016-2020

24148

Persons per household, 2016-2020

2.39

Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020

77.9%

Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020

23.7%

Computer and Internet Use

Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020

95.1%

Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020

86.6%

Education

High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020

88.6%

Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020

44.0%

Health

With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020

6.3%

Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent

20.2%

Economy

In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020

67.2%

In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020

61.2%

Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)

264544

Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)

1584232

Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)

1129407

Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)

1976915

Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)

$33,875

Transportation

Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020

28.5

Income & Poverty

Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020

$59,594

Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020

$36,112

Persons in poverty, percent

14.1%

Businesses

All firms, 2012

10501

Men-owned firms, 2012

4934

Women-owned firms, 2012

4186

Minority-owned firms, 2012

4286

Nonminority-owned firms, 2012

5502

Veteran-owned firms, 2012

1015

Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012

8663

Geography

Population per square mile, 2010

2451.4

Land area in square miles, 2010

23.08