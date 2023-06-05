Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from May 26 to June 1

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
WINGS & BBQ – TAKE OUT
- 2331 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2702
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18429
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY
- 4490 S COBB DR STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8934
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
PICCADILLY HOLDINGS, LLC
- 536 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6517
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003445
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
SABROSITA ANTOJITOS Y PALETERIA
- 2142 S COBB DR SE STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080-1330
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003760
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
MUST HOPE HOUSE
- 1297 BELLS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004971
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
STARBUCKS #65549
- 2135 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3814
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004988
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
FIRE STONE CHINESE CUISINE
- 1401 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6499
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005380
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
STARBUCKS #699 – INSIDE KROGER
- 3240 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000014
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
INDIAN HILLS COUNTRY CLUB – POOL SNACK BAR
- 4001 CLUBLAND DR MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23395C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
CHARTWELLS – LIFE UNIVERSITY SOCRATES CAFE
- 1269 BARCLAY CIR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2903
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002098
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
INDIAN HILLS COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD
- 4001 CLUBLAND DR MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-262C
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
CHARTWELLS – LIFE UNIVERSITY PLATO’S II GO
- 1269 BARCLAY CIR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-4511
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002099
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
LOS BRAVOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 42 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2728
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003823
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
THE THIRD DOOR
- 131 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1601
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004523
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
LIBERTY PIZZA
- 1275 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9490
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001781
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
CAFE 360
- 360 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004023
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
!!DUNKIN DONUTS #302925
- 3300 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4118
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005436
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
!!ELEGANCE EVENTS
- 2080 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3353
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005877
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
POPEYES #3121
- 2691 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001655
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
!!RIPE AND FRESH
- 3345 COBB PKWY NW STE 500 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3915
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005812
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
!!LINCOLN PROPERTIES
- 3400 OVERTON PARK DR SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3199
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005919
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
!!HOBNOB VININGS
- 4300 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 250 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5715
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005954
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
