Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from May 26 to June 1

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

WINGS & BBQ – TAKE OUT

2331 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2702

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18429

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023

ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY

4490 S COBB DR STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8934

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023

PICCADILLY HOLDINGS, LLC

536 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6517

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003445

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023

SABROSITA ANTOJITOS Y PALETERIA

2142 S COBB DR SE STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080-1330

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003760

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023

MUST HOPE HOUSE

1297 BELLS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004971

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023

STARBUCKS #65549

2135 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3814

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004988

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023

FIRE STONE CHINESE CUISINE

1401 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6499

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005380

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023

STARBUCKS #699 – INSIDE KROGER

3240 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000014

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023

INDIAN HILLS COUNTRY CLUB – POOL SNACK BAR

4001 CLUBLAND DR MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23395C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023

CHARTWELLS – LIFE UNIVERSITY SOCRATES CAFE

1269 BARCLAY CIR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2903

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002098

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023

INDIAN HILLS COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD

4001 CLUBLAND DR MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-262C

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023

CHARTWELLS – LIFE UNIVERSITY PLATO’S II GO

1269 BARCLAY CIR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-4511

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002099

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023

LOS BRAVOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT

1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 42 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2728

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003823

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023

THE THIRD DOOR

131 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1601

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004523

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023

LIBERTY PIZZA

1275 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9490

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001781

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

CAFE 360

360 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004023

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

!!DUNKIN DONUTS #302925

3300 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4118

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005436

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

!!ELEGANCE EVENTS

2080 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3353

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005877

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

POPEYES #3121

2691 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001655

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023

!!RIPE AND FRESH

3345 COBB PKWY NW STE 500 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3915

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005812

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023

!!LINCOLN PROPERTIES

3400 OVERTON PARK DR SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3199

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005919

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023

!!HOBNOB VININGS

4300 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 250 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5715

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005954

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023