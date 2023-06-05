Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, June 5, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, June 5, 2023, with a high near 86 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 66 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm 2023-05-01 68 50 59.0 -8.3 0.00 2023-05-02 73 48 60.5 -7.0 0.00 2023-05-03 72 48 60.0 -7.8 0.00 2023-05-04 75 50 62.5 -5.6 0.00 2023-05-05 64 58 61.0 -7.3 0.01 2023-05-06 76 59 67.5 -1.1 0.00 2023-05-07 83 61 72.0 3.1 0.00 2023-05-08 86 67 76.5 7.3 T 2023-05-09 85 68 76.5 7.1 0.00 2023-05-10 84 67 75.5 5.8 0.00 2023-05-11 81 67 74.0 4.0 T 2023-05-12 79 67 73.0 2.8 0.23 2023-05-13 86 65 75.5 5.0 0.00 2023-05-14 90 70 80.0 9.3 0.00 2023-05-15 85 70 77.5 6.5 0.06 2023-05-16 88 68 78.0 6.7 0.29 2023-05-17 81 66 73.5 2.0 T 2023-05-18 72 64 68.0 -3.8 T 2023-05-19 73 61 67.0 -5.0 0.00 2023-05-20 77 65 71.0 -1.3 0.56 2023-05-21 80 65 72.5 0.0 T 2023-05-22 70 63 66.5 -6.3 0.41 2023-05-23 72 64 68.0 -5.0 0.01 2023-05-24 80 65 72.5 -0.8 0.00 2023-05-25 81 62 71.5 -2.0 0.00 2023-05-26 77 62 69.5 -4.3 0.00 2023-05-27 77 60 68.5 -5.5 0.00 2023-05-28 79 58 68.5 -5.7 0.00 2023-05-29 75 62 68.5 -6.0 0.00 2023-05-30 83 61 72.0 -2.7 0.00 2023-05-31 79 67 73.0 -1.9 0.00 Sum 2431 1928 – – 1.57 Average 78.4 62.2 70.3 -0.9 – Normal 81.1 61.3 71.2 – 3.56

Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending at the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight Snowfall : midnight Snow Depth : 7am

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 85 98 in 1895 59 in 1967 Min Temperature M 66 75 in 1985 49 in 1972 Avg Temperature M 75.4 86.0 in 1985 55.0 in 1967 Precipitation M 0.13 1.55 in 1912 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 10 in 1967 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 10 21 in 1985 0 in 1997 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 84.0 84.7 96.5 in 1895 62.5 in 1967 Avg Min Temperature 64.0 65.8 73.5 in 2011 46.5 in 1889 Avg Temperature 74.0 75.3 84.3 in 2011 57.5 in 1967 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.26 2.86 in 2001 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 15 in 1967 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 9 21 39 in 2011 0 in 1972 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 69.5 67.0 71.1 in 2017 59.8 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 51.0 47.1 51.6 in 1880 39.6 in 1940 Avg Temperature 60.2 57.0 61.2 in 2017 50.0 in 1940 Total Precipitation 20.93 21.45 39.15 in 1929 10.91 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.1 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 1932 2529 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 318 318 499 in 2019 111 in 1997 Period of Record:Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-06-01Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-06-01Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-06-01Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-06-01Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-05-30

CLIMATE REPORT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA

420 AM EDT MON JUN 05 2023

……………………………..

…THE ATLANTA CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR JUNE 4 2023…

CLIMATE NORMAL PERIOD: 1991 TO 2020

CLIMATE RECORD PERIOD: 1878 TO 2023

WEATHER ITEM OBSERVED TIME RECORD YEAR NORMAL DEPARTURE LAST

VALUE (LST) VALUE VALUE FROM YEAR

NORMAL

………………………………………………………….

TEMPERATURE (F)

YESTERDAY

MAXIMUM 82 6:30 PM 98 1911 85 -3 85

MINIMUM 68 11:55 PM 54 1879 66 2 70

1954

1969

AVERAGE 75 76 -1 78

PRECIPITATION (IN)

YESTERDAY 0.52 2.41 1903 0.14 0.38 0.00

MONTH TO DATE 0.52 0.54 -0.02 0.00

SINCE JUN 1 0.52 0.54 -0.02 0.00

SINCE JAN 1 21.45 21.73 -0.28 21.52

DEGREE DAYS

HEATING

YESTERDAY 0 0 0 0

MONTH TO DATE 0 0 0 0

SINCE JUN 1 0 0 0 0

SINCE JUL 1 1932 2529 -597 2042

COOLING

YESTERDAY 10 11 -1 13

MONTH TO DATE 45 42 3 59

SINCE JUN 1 45 42 3 59

SINCE JAN 1 354 340 14 429

………………………………………………………….

WIND (MPH)

RESULTANT WIND SPEED 7 RESULTANT WIND DIRECTION E (70)

HIGHEST WIND SPEED 20 HIGHEST WIND DIRECTION E (70)

HIGHEST GUST SPEED 26 HIGHEST GUST DIRECTION NE (60)

AVERAGE WIND SPEED 7.8

SKY COVER

AVERAGE SKY COVER 0.6

WEATHER CONDITIONS

THE FOLLOWING WEATHER WAS RECORDED YESTERDAY.

THUNDERSTORM

HEAVY RAIN

LIGHT RAIN

FOG

RELATIVE HUMIDITY (PERCENT)

HIGHEST 90 7:00 PM

LOWEST 47 12:00 AM

AVERAGE 69

………………………………………………….

THE ATLANTA CLIMATE NORMALS FOR TODAY

NORMAL RECORD YEAR

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE (F) 85 98 1985

MINIMUM TEMPERATURE (F) 67 50 1954

SUNRISE AND SUNSET

JUNE 5 2023……….SUNRISE 6:28 AM EDT SUNSET 8:45 PM EDT

JUNE 6 2023……….SUNRISE 6:27 AM EDT SUNSET 8:46 PM EDT

– INDICATES NEGATIVE NUMBERS.

R INDICATES RECORD WAS SET OR TIED.

MM INDICATES DATA IS MISSING.

T INDICATES TRACE AMOUNT.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”