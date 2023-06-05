Georgia gasoline prices rise an average of 3 cents over past week

Gas prices in Georgia have increased three cents per gallon on average for regular unleaded compared to a week ago, however they are still 97 cents less than the same time last year. A 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline now costs $49.20 to fill, which is $15.00 cheaper than a year ago.

“Georgians have hit the roads since most schools across the state are out for summer vacation,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The rise in summer travel demand is helping to push pump prices higher for now in Georgia. Gas prices could stabilize or fall this week depending on demand and if crude oil continues to decrease.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.289, roughly one cent more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 2 cents to $3.55 compared to a week ago (subject to change overnight).

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.43 to 9.1 million barrels a day last week.

“Lower demand has helped to cap increases in pump prices. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks dropped slightly to 216.1 million barrels. If gas demand declines, drivers will likely see pump prices fall.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”