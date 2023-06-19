Multiple rounds of thunderstorms expected in Cobb County and other parts of region as extended wet pattern descends on Southeast

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service, multiple rounds of storms are expected in Cobb County and other parts of the region this afternoon, Monday June 19, 2023.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Advertisement

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected as we

begin an extended wet pattern in the Southeast. Today, there is a

Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms for portions

Central Georgia, with damaging wind gusts being the primary

threat. A Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) is forecast for the rest

of the forecast area. Large hail, heavy rainfall, frequent

lightning, and an isolated tornado or two may also be possible.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…

A cool and rainy pattern will set in this week with numerous

rounds of showers thunderstorms expected through next weekend.

Widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are forecast between

today and Sunday, with locally higher values over 7 inches

possible. The risk for flooding on any given day remains Slight

(level 2 of 4), but will increase over time and rainfall totals

accumulate and soils become increasingly saturated.

Though the risk is lower for the rest of the week, some occasional

strong or severe storms will be possible.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.