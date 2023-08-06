Widespread storm activity expected in north Georgia Sunday, with risk of severe weather rising Monday

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region for Sunday, August 6, 2023, due to widespread storm activity this morning and afternoon.

There is a marginal risk that some of the storms could become severe, with isolated bursts of wind and locally heavy rainfall.

Tomorrow, Monday August 7, the risk of severe storms rises.

What is in the statement?

The hazardous weather outlook gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

There is a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) of severe weather in

northern and central Georgia today. Storms should be most

widespread in northern Georgia this morning, then spread into

central Georgia this afternoon and evening. Isolated bursts of

damaging straight line winds will be the primary threat today.

Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lighting can also be

anticipated.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday…

There is an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) of severe weather in

Georgia Monday afternoon and evening. The primary concern will be

damaging straight line winds. The threat appears highest in

northeast Georgia, though damaging winds could occur over a wide

area between 4 PM and midnight.

Hazardous heat may become a concern Monday afternoon in central

Georgia due to heat indices in the 105 to 110 degree range.

Periods of thunderstorm activity will continue through next

Saturday. The highest storm chances will occur during the

afternoon and evening hours each day.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation will not be needed through tonight.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

