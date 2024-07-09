Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, with a high near 94 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Heat Advisory that is in effect from 11 a.m until 8 p.m today for areas generally south of I-85 where heat index values of 105 to 108 degrees are expected. Scattered thunderstorms are also expected this afternoon and evening. A few strong storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between midnight and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers between 1 p.m and 2 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-06-01 78 65 71.5 -3.6 0 2024-06-02 85 67 76 0.6 0.06 2024-06-03 89 69 79 3.4 T 2024-06-04 86 70 78 2.2 T 2024-06-05 86 72 79 3 0.17 2024-06-06 85 70 77.5 1.3 0.1 2024-06-07 88 70 79 2.6 0 2024-06-08 87 63 75 -1.6 0 2024-06-09 93 70 81.5 4.7 0 2024-06-10 85 69 77 0 0.4 2024-06-11 87 64 75.5 -1.7 0 2024-06-12 89 71 80 2.6 0 2024-06-13 90 72 81 3.4 0 2024-06-14 95 72 83.5 5.8 0 2024-06-15 97 76 86.5 8.6 0.02 2024-06-16 96 75 85.5 7.4 0 2024-06-17 93 75 84 5.7 T 2024-06-18 91 73 82 3.6 0 2024-06-19 89 71 80 1.4 0 2024-06-20 90 73 81.5 2.8 0 2024-06-21 93 71 82 3.1 0 2024-06-22 98 74 86 7 0 2024-06-23 98 77 87.5 8.3 0 2024-06-24 97 75 86 6.7 0.21 2024-06-25 98 72 85 5.6 0 2024-06-26 100 75 87.5 7.9 0 2024-06-27 91 75 83 3.3 T 2024-06-28 91 75 83 3.2 0.13 2024-06-29 91 76 83.5 3.6 0.65 2024-06-30 97 77 87 7 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 9, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 100 in 1930 68 in 1909 Min Temperature M 72 79 in 1980 59 in 1947 Avg Temperature M 80.8 89.0 in 1980 64.5 in 1892 Precipitation M 0.18 2.13 in 1928 0.00 in 2019 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 24 in 1980 0 in 1909 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 93.0 89.7 97.6 in 2012 76.4 in 1892 Avg Min Temperature 76.0 71.3 76.0 in 2024 62.9 in 1976 Avg Temperature 84.5 80.5 85.8 in 2012 70.2 in 1940 Total Precipitation 3.21 1.54 9.07 in 1994 0.00 in 1879 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 158 139 190 in 2012 50 in 1940 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 73.4 71.0 74.7 in 2012 64.6 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 54.2 51.4 54.9 in 1880 44.7 in 1940 Avg Temperature 63.8 61.2 64.7 in 2012 55.1 in 1940 Total Precipitation 31.93 27.27 45.52 in 1912 13.36 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1063 824 1063 in 2024 437 in 1976

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-08

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-08

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-08

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-08

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-08

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”