Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, August 6, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, August 6, 2023, with a high near 91 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to the expectation of widespread storms.

There is a chance of severe weather in Northern and Central Georgia today with a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5). On Monday those chances increase.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 3 p.m and 5 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July, 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-07-01 96 73 84.5 4.4 0 2023-07-02 93 73 83 2.8 0.61 2023-07-03 89 72 80.5 0.2 0.01 2023-07-04 92 73 82.5 2.1 0 2023-07-05 88 75 81.5 1 0 2023-07-06 93 73 83 2.4 0 2023-07-07 92 74 83 2.4 T 2023-07-08 92 72 82 1.3 0 2023-07-09 91 71 81 0.2 0.19 2023-07-10 87 70 78.5 -2.3 0.73 2023-07-11 90 71 80.5 -0.4 0 2023-07-12 92 74 83 2 T 2023-07-13 92 74 83 2 0 2023-07-14 93 75 84 3 0 2023-07-15 93 77 85 3.9 0 2023-07-16 94 73 83.5 2.4 0 2023-07-17 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2023-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 T 2023-07-19 94 76 85 3.8 T 2023-07-20 96 74 85 3.8 T 2023-07-21 94 72 83 1.8 0.13 2023-07-22 87 71 79 -2.2 0.05 2023-07-23 92 72 82 0.8 0 2023-07-24 93 72 82.5 1.2 0 2023-07-25 95 71 83 1.7 T 2023-07-26 96 76 86 4.8 0 2023-07-27 97 75 86 4.8 0 2023-07-28 94 77 85.5 4.3 0.01 2023-07-29 98 77 87.5 6.3 0 2023-07-30 94 75 84.5 3.3 0 2023-07-31 97 74 85.5 4.3 0

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 100 in 1980 66 in 1894 Min Temperature M 72 77 in 1980 58 in 1948 Avg Temperature M 81.0 88.5 in 1980 63.0 in 1894 Precipitation M 0.14 1.62 in 1961 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 2 in 1894 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 16 24 in 1980 0 in 1894 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 93.2 90.1 96.7 in 1935 80.0 in 1884 Avg Min Temperature 73.4 72.1 75.3 in 2010 64.8 in 1912 Avg Temperature 83.3 81.1 85.5 in 1935 73.1 in 1884 Total Precipitation 0.23 0.80 4.94 in 2018 0.00 in 1999 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 2 in 1894 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 93 96 125 in 1935 50 in 1884 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.5 73.5 76.9 in 2012 67.4 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 57.0 54.1 57.2 in 2012 47.9 in 1940 Avg Temperature 66.2 63.8 67.1 in 2012 58.3 in 1940 Total Precipitation 27.27 31.28 47.74 in 1975 17.25 in 1914 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1936 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1326 1275 1564 in 2012 797 in 1976

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-05

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-05

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-08-05

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-05

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-05

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”