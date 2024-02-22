Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, February 22, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, February 22, 2024, with a high near 68 degrees.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are expected, with an overnight low of around 53 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 53. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m and 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-01-01 50 34 42 -3.1 0 2024-01-02 54 30 42 -3 0 2024-01-03 47 31 39 -5.9 0.03 2024-01-04 53 34 43.5 -1.3 0 2024-01-05 53 32 42.5 -2.2 0.17 2024-01-06 51 39 45 0.3 0.7 2024-01-07 51 36 43.5 -1.1 T 2024-01-08 52 33 42.5 -2.1 0.44 2024-01-09 54 40 47 2.5 2.75 2024-01-10 51 37 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-11 62 35 48.5 4 0 2024-01-12 56 42 49 4.5 0.22 2024-01-13 50 31 40.5 -4 0 2024-01-14 58 30 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-15 61 42 51.5 7 0 2024-01-16 46 18 32 -12.5 0.4 2024-01-17 39 13 26 -18.5 0 2024-01-18 51 24 37.5 -7 0 2024-01-19 48 27 37.5 -7.1 0.02 2024-01-20 32 17 24.5 -20.1 0 2024-01-21 41 14 27.5 -17.2 0 2024-01-22 50 27 38.5 -6.2 0 2024-01-23 52 41 46.5 1.7 0.05 2024-01-24 63 48 55.5 10.6 0.09 2024-01-25 72 61 66.5 21.5 1.1 2024-01-26 69 60 64.5 19.4 0 2024-01-27 66 57 61.5 16.3 0.46 2024-01-28 56 44 50 4.7 T 2024-01-29 54 39 46.5 1.1 0 2024-01-30 61 33 47 1.4 T 2024-01-31 56 40 48 2.3 T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 22, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 60 81 in 2023 34 in 1939 Min Temperature M 41 63 in 2018 8 in 1963 Avg Temperature M 50.2 71.0 in 2023 22.0 in 1963 Precipitation M 0.17 2.72 in 1962 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1989 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 15 43 in 1963 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 0 6 in 2023 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 61.9 57.5 66.0 in 2017 36.4 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 42.0 38.3 47.9 in 1927 23.1 in 1958 Avg Temperature 51.9 47.9 56.2 in 1990 29.9 in 1895 Total Precipitation 3.49 3.55 9.75 in 1990 0.30 in 1977 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.3 4.4 in 1979 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1979 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 270 378 768 in 1895 192 in 1990 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 17 in 2018 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 56.9 55.4 63.2 in 2017 42.3 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 37.9 36.7 44.9 in 1950 22.2 in 1977 Avg Temperature 47.4 46.1 53.9 in 1950 33.4 in 1977 Total Precipitation 9.92 8.14 18.80 in 1936 2.54 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 1.7 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1701 1995 3344 in 1977 1314 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 1 17 in 2018 0 in 2021





For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”