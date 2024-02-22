Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, February 22, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, February 22, 2024, with a high near 68 degrees.
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are expected, with an overnight low of around 53 degrees.
What does the extended forecast have in store?
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 53. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m and 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?
The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.
In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.
“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|High
|Low
|Average
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2024-01-01
|50
|34
|42
|-3.1
|0
|2024-01-02
|54
|30
|42
|-3
|0
|2024-01-03
|47
|31
|39
|-5.9
|0.03
|2024-01-04
|53
|34
|43.5
|-1.3
|0
|2024-01-05
|53
|32
|42.5
|-2.2
|0.17
|2024-01-06
|51
|39
|45
|0.3
|0.7
|2024-01-07
|51
|36
|43.5
|-1.1
|T
|2024-01-08
|52
|33
|42.5
|-2.1
|0.44
|2024-01-09
|54
|40
|47
|2.5
|2.75
|2024-01-10
|51
|37
|44
|-0.5
|0
|2024-01-11
|62
|35
|48.5
|4
|0
|2024-01-12
|56
|42
|49
|4.5
|0.22
|2024-01-13
|50
|31
|40.5
|-4
|0
|2024-01-14
|58
|30
|44
|-0.5
|0
|2024-01-15
|61
|42
|51.5
|7
|0
|2024-01-16
|46
|18
|32
|-12.5
|0.4
|2024-01-17
|39
|13
|26
|-18.5
|0
|2024-01-18
|51
|24
|37.5
|-7
|0
|2024-01-19
|48
|27
|37.5
|-7.1
|0.02
|2024-01-20
|32
|17
|24.5
|-20.1
|0
|2024-01-21
|41
|14
|27.5
|-17.2
|0
|2024-01-22
|50
|27
|38.5
|-6.2
|0
|2024-01-23
|52
|41
|46.5
|1.7
|0.05
|2024-01-24
|63
|48
|55.5
|10.6
|0.09
|2024-01-25
|72
|61
|66.5
|21.5
|1.1
|2024-01-26
|69
|60
|64.5
|19.4
|0
|2024-01-27
|66
|57
|61.5
|16.3
|0.46
|2024-01-28
|56
|44
|50
|4.7
|T
|2024-01-29
|54
|39
|46.5
|1.1
|0
|2024-01-30
|61
|33
|47
|1.4
|T
|2024-01-31
|56
|40
|48
|2.3
|T
Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta
This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 22, allowing a comparison to current weather.
Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.
|Daily Data
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Max Temperature
|M
|60
|81 in 2023
|34 in 1939
|Min Temperature
|M
|41
|63 in 2018
|8 in 1963
|Avg Temperature
|M
|50.2
|71.0 in 2023
|22.0 in 1963
|Precipitation
|M
|0.17
|2.72 in 1962
|0.00 in 2023
|Snowfall
|M
|0.0
|T in 1989
|0.0 in 2023
|Snow Depth
|M
|–
|0 in 2023
|0 in 2023
|HDD (base 65)
|M
|15
|43 in 1963
|0 in 2023
|CDD (base 65)
|M
|0
|6 in 2023
|0 in 2022
|Month-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|61.9
|57.5
|66.0 in 2017
|36.4 in 1895
|Avg Min Temperature
|42.0
|38.3
|47.9 in 1927
|23.1 in 1958
|Avg Temperature
|51.9
|47.9
|56.2 in 1990
|29.9 in 1895
|Total Precipitation
|3.49
|3.55
|9.75 in 1990
|0.30 in 1977
|Total Snowfall
|0.0
|0.3
|4.4 in 1979
|0.0 in 2024
|Max Snow Depth
|0
|–
|4 in 1979
|0 in 2024
|Total HDD (base 65)
|270
|378
|768 in 1895
|192 in 1990
|Total CDD (base 65)
|0
|0
|17 in 2018
|0 in 2024
|Year-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|56.9
|55.4
|63.2 in 2017
|42.3 in 1905
|Avg Min Temperature
|37.9
|36.7
|44.9 in 1950
|22.2 in 1977
|Avg Temperature
|47.4
|46.1
|53.9 in 1950
|33.4 in 1977
|Total Precipitation
|9.92
|8.14
|18.80 in 1936
|2.54 in 1938
|Total Snowfall (since July 1)
|T
|1.7
|10.9 in 1936
|0.0 in 2019
|Max Snow Depth (since July 1)
|0
|–
|8 in 1940
|0 in 2024
|Total HDD (since July 1)
|1701
|1995
|3344 in 1977
|1314 in 2017
|Total CDD (since Jan 1)
|2
|1
|17 in 2018
|0 in 2021
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”