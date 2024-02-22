Cobb DOT to hold open house about upcoming Holly Springs Road work

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (Cobb DOT) will host an open house to inform residents about the plans for safety and traffic operations improvements on Holly Springs Road between Sandy Plains Road and Post Oak Tritt Road.

It will be held of Wednesday, February 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Art Place – Mountain View, 3330 Sandy Plains Rd in Marietta, 30066.

According to the news release on the Cobb County website:

During this open house, the County will have concept boards on display and will be seeking input from the public and nearby residents regarding the options for these proposed improvements along the Holly Springs corridor. You will have the opportunity to view concept boards showing the options for improvements as well as share input and provide feedback for the proposed improvements along the corridor.

Advertisement

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs. The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT. Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.