Powder Springs Book Worm Book Fest starts April 8

The popular Book Worm Book Fest 2024 in downtown Powder Springs will feature more than 25 authors.

It will take place from Monday, April 8, through the Festival on Saturday, April 13.

The event is organized by The Book Worm Bookstore in partnership with the City of Powder Springs and Cobb County Public Library.

According to the news release for the event, “the festival is designed to be an exciting week of literary delights, bringing together readers of all ages.”

Events during the week include:

A ticketed mystery event on the evening of Friday, April 12, “The Case of The Missing Script” with author Vanessa Riley to be held at The Green Magnolia. “Tickets include a mystery box of items used to help solve the mystery and relate to Riley’s book Murder in Drury Lane. Suspects in the mystery will include some of the authors being featured on Festival Saturday.”

Reverie: Classics Made New, a collection of reimagined scenes from classic literature with Alabama-, Georgia-, and Tennessee-based writers and schools. Selected writers and classrooms will be featured in the print and digital publication produced by Lucky Jefferson, available for sale exclusively at The Book Worm Bookstore.

Interactive author panels on a variety of genres, book signings, kids’ activities, exhibitors, and food trucks

A Mayor’s Reading Club Panel, which will include Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman and Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons

A special Monday author event with historical fiction writer Denny S. Bryce

Book Fest Storytime with the Cobb County Library Bookmobile

Book Fest Charlie & The Chocolate Factory Celebration sponsored by Powder Springs Library

Poetry event sponsored by Rooted Trading Co.

For much more detailed information on the festival, including tickets to the “The Case of The Missing Script” event, visit the announcement on the Cobb County Public Library website, or the official festival site at www.thebookwormbookfest.com.

