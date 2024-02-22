Hot Topics

Powder Springs Book Worm Book Fest starts April 8

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 22, 2024

The popular Book Worm Book Fest 2024 in downtown Powder Springs will feature more than 25 authors.

It will take place from Monday, April 8, through the Festival on Saturday, April 13.

The event is organized by The Book Worm Bookstore in partnership with the City of Powder Springs and Cobb County Public Library.

According to the news release for the event, “the festival is designed to be an exciting week of literary delights, bringing together readers of all ages.”

Events during the week include:

  • A ticketed mystery event on the evening of Friday, April 12, “The Case of The Missing Script” with author Vanessa Riley to be held at The Green Magnolia. “Tickets include a mystery box of items used to help solve the mystery and relate to Riley’s book Murder in Drury Lane. Suspects in the mystery will include some of the authors being featured on Festival Saturday.”
  • Reverie: Classics Made New, a collection of reimagined scenes from classic literature with Alabama-, Georgia-, and Tennessee-based writers and schools. Selected writers and classrooms will be featured in the print and digital publication produced by Lucky Jefferson, available for sale exclusively at The Book Worm Bookstore.
  • Interactive author panels on a variety of genres, book signings, kids’ activities, exhibitors, and food trucks
  • A Mayor’s Reading Club Panel, which will include Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman and Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons
  •  A special Monday author event with historical fiction writer Denny S. Bryce
  • Book Fest Storytime with the Cobb County Library Bookmobile
  • Book Fest Charlie & The Chocolate Factory Celebration sponsored by Powder Springs Library
  • Poetry event sponsored by Rooted Trading Co.

For much more detailed information on the festival, including tickets to the “The Case of The Missing Script” event, visit the announcement on the Cobb County Public Library website, or the official festival site at  www.thebookwormbookfest.com.

About the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883.

The City Councils is as follows:

MayorAl Thurman
Councilman Ward 1 and Mayor Pro TemHenry Lust
Councilwoman Ward 2Doris Dawkins
Councilman Ward 3Dwayne Green
Councilman Post 1 At LargeDwight McMutry
Councilwoman Post 2 At LargePatricia Wisdom

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)17,083
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)16,901
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)1.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 202016,887
Population, Census, April 1, 201013,940
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.6%
Persons under 18 years, percent24.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent14.6%
Female persons, percent56.8%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent34.2%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)56.0%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)1.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.5%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent2.9%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)14.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent29.5%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20201,356
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-20209.6%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202080.1%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$181,000
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,328
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$453
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,296
Building permits, 2021X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-20205,570
Persons per household, 2016-20202.72
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202089.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202015.2%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202094.6%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202091.1%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202094.1%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202039.4%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20208.6%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent9.4%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202063.5%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)29,526
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)39,184
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)7,540
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)181,543
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$12,102
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202037.6
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$72,810
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$32,601
Persons in poverty, percent6.3%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2020X
Total employment, 2020X
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2019X
All employer firms, Reference year 2017300
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017134
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017170
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017247
Geography
Population per square mile, 20202,288.5
Population per square mile, 20101,944.7
Land area in square miles, 20207.38
Land area in square miles, 20107.17
