Lockheed Martin delivers first of four upgraded C-130J-30s to Norway

Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin delivered the first of four C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters, built at the company’s Marietta facility in Cobb County, with upgrades installed in Greenville, S.C., to the Royal Norwegian Air Force.

The C-130-Js are upgraded with the Block 8.1 (described below).

The news release from Lockheed Martin described the Block 8.1 upgrade, which includes:

A new flight management system that complies with CNS/ATM mandates, and includes vertical navigation with coupled auto throttle

Civil GPS

Ground power modes

Updated Identification Friend or Foe

CNS/ATM Data Link

Enhanced inter-communication system

Enhanced approach and landing systems

Expanded diagnostics

Improved PA system

Additional covert lighting

IAMSAR compliant search pattern programming

“Norway’s C-130J-30 fleet is a national asset with tremendous regional reach and impact, supporting critical missions with NATO, European Union and global Super Hercules partners,” said Danya Trent, vice president of International Programs for the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business at Lockheed Martin. “As security demands increase, the Royal Norwegian Air Force C-130J-30 fleet must always be prepared to support any mission requirement. The Block 8.1 upgrade ensures the Norway’s Super Hercules fleet is mission-ready at any given time, delivering unprecedented reach, protection and connection.”

According to the news release:

The RNoAF operates a fleet of our C-130J-30 tactical airlifters and received its Super Hercules fleet between 2008–2012. Lockheed Martin is installing the Block 8.1 upgrade kit on these aircraft at its site in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft was recently ferried from Greenville by a RNoAF crew to Norway, where these Super Hercules are operated by the 335 Squadron Gardermoen Air Station.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.