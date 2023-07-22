Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, July 22, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, July 22, 2023, with a high near 83 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 67 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

The June metro Atlanta climate summary

Date Temperature Precipitation Maximum Minimum Average Departure 2023-06-01 84 64 74 -1.1 0 2023-06-02 87 68 77.5 2.1 0 2023-06-03 89 67 78 2.4 0 2023-06-04 82 68 75 -0.8 0.52 2023-06-05 84 64 74 -2 0 2023-06-06 90 68 79 2.8 T 2023-06-07 90 69 79.5 3.1 0 2023-06-08 85 70 77.5 0.9 0 2023-06-09 85 66 75.5 -1.3 0 2023-06-10 87 63 75 -2 0 2023-06-11 84 67 75.5 -1.7 0.67 2023-06-12 81 66 73.5 -3.9 0.18 2023-06-13 79 63 71 -6.6 0 2023-06-14 76 67 71.5 -6.2 0.84 2023-06-15 82 68 75 -2.9 0 2023-06-16 88 71 79.5 1.4 0 2023-06-17 90 69 79.5 1.2 0 2023-06-18 86 69 77.5 -0.9 T 2023-06-19 78 67 72.5 -6.1 1 2023-06-20 85 70 77.5 -1.2 0.03 2023-06-21 76 66 71 -7.9 0.37 2023-06-22 81 65 73 -6 0.05 2023-06-23 85 69 77 -2.2 0 2023-06-24 88 67 77.5 -1.8 0 2023-06-25 92 68 80 0.6 0.67 2023-06-26 91 67 79 -0.6 0 2023-06-27 89 72 80.5 0.8 0 2023-06-28 90 70 80 0.2 0 2023-06-29 92 72 82 2.1 0 2023-06-30 90 72 81 1 0.05 Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending

at the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta This almanac represents the historical climate conditions for today’s calendar date so it can be compared with today’s results. In other words, this table helps you understand what the expected climate would be on this calendar date based on the historical record. Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 102 in 1993 75 in 1970 Min Temperature M 72 80 in 1881 59 in 1947 Avg Temperature M 81.2 88.5 in 1993 71.0 in 1947 Precipitation M 0.13 1.68 in 1964 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 16 24 in 1993 6 in 1947 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 92.1 90.0 96.9 in 1980 81.5 in 1892 Avg Min Temperature 73.1 71.7 75.8 in 1980 64.4 in 1967 Avg Temperature 82.6 80.8 86.3 in 1980 73.0 in 1967 Total Precipitation 1.67 3.54 14.34 in 2005 0.17 in 1995 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 374 348 477 in 1980 181 in 1967 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 74.1 72.3 75.7 in 2012 66.0 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 55.7 52.7 56.0 in 2017 46.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 64.9 62.5 65.8 in 2012 56.5 in 1940 Total Precipitation 26.98 29.27 47.00 in 1912 14.14 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1039 1032 1275 in 2012 591 in 1961





For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area. What does the National Weather Service do? The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The NWS describes its role as follows: “The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. “These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”