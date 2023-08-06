City of Austell holds its first National Night Out event: Photos

Photo provided by Barry Krebs

Barry Krebs, well known for his community work with Keep Cobb Beautiful, the South Cobb Lions Club and Sweetwater Mission, provided the follow brief report, along with photos, of the City of Austell’s first National Night Out event:

(Photo provided by Barry Krebs)

“The City of Austell celebrated their first ever National Night Out at the Threadmill Complex.

“They had excellent vendor participation along with a mounted police parade, great music and an opportunity for everyone to show their appreciation to our brave first responders.

“Thanks to the City of Austell for all of the work involved in putting this wonderful event.

Advertisement

“We also appreciate Sweetwater Mission for providing plenty of drinks and snacks.”

Photo provided by Barry Krebs

What is National Night Out?

National Night Out is held the first Tuesday in August each year, and according to the official NNO website, is a community-building campaign that “promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.”

Rep. Terry Cummings with South Cobb Lions Club members (Photo provided by Barry Krebs)

The website presents the following description:

“Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October).

“Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.”

Rev. Bill Smith of First Christian Church of Mableton (Photo provided by Barry Krebs)

National Night Out began after a campaign of setting up town watches in the western suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that took place between 1970 and 1984.

In 1984 the first National Night Out was organized, and was so successful that it spread across the U.S.

Cobb County has a county-wide event at Jim Miller Park every year, and there have been local events in the Riverside community, and this year in the City of Austell.