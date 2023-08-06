The Battery Atlanta releases its schedule of August events

The Battery Atlanta isn’t just for baseball. A variety of events ranging from yoga, to a farmers market, to a beer festival are on the list of activities this month. The Battery serves as the downtown of Cobb’s Cumberland area, and has something for everyone.

The Battery Atlanta released its schedule for the month of August, which we’ve reprinted below:

The Battery Atlanta invites friends and families to send off summer with a variety of festivities continuing throughout August. The extensive lineup of events includes Sunday Farmers Markets, Atlanta Brew Fest, Wine Walk at Live! at The Battery Atlanta, live performances and more. The Battery Atlanta has events for all to enjoy to cure any end of summer blues! Outdoor Activities: Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente Monday, Aug. 7 and 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the Plaza Green Visitors are encouraged to stress less and stretch at the outdoor yoga classes presented by Kaiser Permanente. As part of the Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta, this free event is open to all ages to help release tension and relax. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring water. Guests can register here. Farmers Market Sunday, Aug. 6, 13 and 27 from 1-4 p.m. on the Plaza Green Locals and visitors can peruse organic must-haves at The Battery Atlanta Farmers Market! A variety of local vendors will be in attendance selling wellness products, prepared foods, artisanal bread and more. You can also check out the Bark Market, a special section for your four-legged friends. The Battery Atlanta Walking Trail presented by Wellstar A brisk walk can curb cravings, reduce stress and offer a healthy way to catch up with friends and family! Visitors are invited to get out and get active on the 1.5-mile loop circling the campus. Events & Promotions: Mini-Margarita Mondays at National Anthem Every Monday The chance to try out National Anthem at the Omni Hotel, is now. Every Monday, National Anthem celebrates Mini-Margarita Monday with a flight of margaritas including a classic, spicy jalapeño and blood orange. The full menu of “familiar favorites with a few twists” can be found here. NFC Fight Night at Live! at The Battery Atlanta Friday, Aug. 4, 9-11:30 p.m. Live! at The Battery Atlanta is hosting another National Fighting Championship (NFC) event! The adrenaline-inducing evening will feature live, professional, amateur MMA and Muay Thai fights. Spectators will have the chance to experience 12+ fights in the NFC cage at one of the most exciting and new environments for watching live fights. Plus, fan-favorite drinks and an official after party (21+ only) will take place next door at PBR. The event will be 18 and up with certain areas being 21 and up. Women’s Cigar & Cocktail Club at BURN by Rocky Patel Tuesday, Aug. 8 7 p.m. Why should men have all the fun? The ladies of Atlanta are invited to join the BURN Women’s Cigar & Cocktail Club and be part of the incredible community of female cigar smokers. Their knowledgeable staff will highlight a particular cigar or line of cigars, paired with a specialty cocktail offered at an exclusive Ladies’ Night price. Sign up is easy—just show up at the event. For more details, reach out here. Heirloom Tomato Festival at Cru Food & Wine Bar Aug. 11 through Aug. 27 It is peak tomato season so enjoy the robust flavor and gemstone colors of Black Krim, Red Brandywine, Green Zebra and more fresh off the vine! Please Call For reservations: (770) 485-9463. Atlanta Wine Walk at Live! at The Battery Atlanta Saturday, Aug. 12 from 3-6 p.m. Guests are invited to uncork and unwind for a fan-favorite local wine festival. Attendees can sip, taste and enjoy a variety of select wines, spritzes and other boozy libations all while benefitting Bert’s Big Adventure at the 4th annual Atlanta Wine Walk! Additional entertainment includes live music from local favorites, local vendor shops and more. ATL Brew Fest at Live! at The Battery Atlanta Saturday, Aug. 26 from 3-7 p.m. Guests 21 years and older will enjoy over 100 local beers to sample, while savoring delights from many food vendors, listening to live music and experiencing the rare keg tapping presented by Terrapin Taproom. More information about this event and ticket options can be found here. Park Bench Postgame Events Park Bench invites patrons to keep the night rockin’ & rollin’ with live music following each Braves game – showtimes are at 10 p.m. (or immediately following the conclusion of game) · Wednesday, Aug. 9, 17, 24 & 30: Karaoke Night! · Friday, Aug. 4, 11, 15, 20, 21 & 25: Rockin’ Piano · Saturday, Aug. 5, 12, 19 & 26: Dueling Pianos show! · Monday, Aug. 7, 8, 13, 27, 28 & 29: Park Bench DJ · Monday, Aug. 14 & 22: Nick Bryant Acoustic · Wednesday, Aug. 16: Lawson & Fletcher · Friday, Aug. 18: 90 Proof Band Coca-Cola Roxy Events: The Battery Atlanta’s iconic concert venue is gearing up for a diverse collection of live performances! This month, Coca-Cola Roxy brings a wide range of talents to the stage for fans to discover. All venue information can be found here. · Dirty HeadsFriday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. · RNB ReloadedSaturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. · Underoath & The Ghost Inside with support from We Came as Romans Sunday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. · Ryan Adams & The CardinalsTuesday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. · Matute- Party Monster Tour USA 2023Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. · Jordan Davis: Damn Good Time TourThursday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. An up-to-date list of restaurant and retailer happenings is available on the website. Details and hours of operation are subject to change.

About the Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta was developed by the Braves organization and other development partners as part of the controversial decision of the Atlanta Braves to move from Turner Field in the City of Atlanta to the stadium that began as SunTrust Park and became Truist Park after SunTrust merged with BB&T to form Truist Park.

As part of the stadium deal, the area surrounding the ballpark was developed as a mixed-use community: The Battery Atlanta.

The Battery Atlanta is located in the Cumberland Community Improvement District area of Cobb County at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, adjacent to Cobb Parkway.

According to its website the complex is 2 million square feet.

The stadium opened in 2017 and anchors the mixed-use development.

The Battery was designed by Wakefield Beasley & Associates, which has since been acquired by Nelson, and includes restaurants, apartments, hotels, retail and office space.