Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, August 5, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, August 5, 2023, with a high near 92 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated thunderstorms that are expected in the region today.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m and 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The norm for a date is based on the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-07-01 96 73 84.5 4.4 0 2023-07-02 93 73 83 2.8 0.61 2023-07-03 89 72 80.5 0.2 0.01 2023-07-04 92 73 82.5 2.1 0 2023-07-05 88 75 81.5 1 0 2023-07-06 93 73 83 2.4 0 2023-07-07 92 74 83 2.4 T 2023-07-08 92 72 82 1.3 0 2023-07-09 91 71 81 0.2 0.19 2023-07-10 87 70 78.5 -2.3 0.73 2023-07-11 90 71 80.5 -0.4 0 2023-07-12 92 74 83 2 T 2023-07-13 92 74 83 2 0 2023-07-14 93 75 84 3 0 2023-07-15 93 77 85 3.9 0 2023-07-16 94 73 83.5 2.4 0 2023-07-17 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2023-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 T 2023-07-19 94 76 85 3.8 T 2023-07-20 96 74 85 3.8 T 2023-07-21 94 72 83 1.8 0.13 2023-07-22 87 71 79 -2.2 0.05 2023-07-23 92 72 82 0.8 0 2023-07-24 93 72 82.5 1.2 0 2023-07-25 95 71 83 1.7 T 2023-07-26 96 76 86 4.8 0 2023-07-27 97 75 86 4.8 0 2023-07-28 94 77 85.5 4.3 0.01 2023-07-29 98 77 87.5 6.3 0 2023-07-30 94 75 84.5 3.3 0 2023-07-31 97 74 85.5 4.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 2, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 98 in 1980 71 in 1894 Min Temperature M 72 76 in 2010 60 in 1912 Avg Temperature M 81.0 85.5 in 2007 68.5 in 1894 Precipitation M 0.14 1.80 in 1889 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 16 21 in 2007 4 in 1894 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 92.5 90.1 96.8 in 1957 80.6 in 1914 Avg Min Temperature 73.3 72.1 75.6 in 2010 65.4 in 1976 Avg Temperature 82.9 81.1 85.3 in 2006 73.4 in 1925 Total Precipitation 0.23 0.66 4.94 in 2018 0.00 in 1999 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 73 80 103 in 2006 43 in 1925 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.4 73.4 76.9 in 2012 67.4 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 56.9 54.0 57.1 in 2012 47.8 in 1940 Avg Temperature 66.2 63.7 67.0 in 2012 58.1 in 1940 Total Precipitation 27.27 31.14 47.69 in 1912 17.25 in 1914 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1936 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1306 1259 1549 in 2012 785 in 1976

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-04

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-04

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-08-04

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-04

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”