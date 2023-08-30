Flood warning in effect for the Nickajack Creek area of Mableton near Veterans Memorial Highway

A flood warning is in effect for the Nickajack Creek area of Mableton in Cobb County near Veterans Memorial Highway/278. The warning was issued at 1 a.m. on Wednesday August 30 and is in effect until further notice.
What is in the statement?
The hazardous weather outlook gives the following details:
Flood Warning
National Weather Service Peachtree City GA
130 AM EDT Wed Aug 30 2023
…The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia…
Nickajack Creek at US 278 near Mableton affecting Cobb County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 130 PM EDT.
&&
GAC067-301730-
/O.NEW.KFFC.FL.W.0109.230830T0530Z-000000T0000Z/
/NICG1.1.ER.230830T0445Z.230830T0500Z.000000T0000Z.NO/
130 AM EDT Wed Aug 30 2023
…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE…
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE…Nickajack Creek at US 278 near Mableton.
* WHEN…From early this morning until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding
will occur in the woodlands and the natural flood plain upstream
and downstream from the gage at Veterans Memorial Highway.
Portions of Nickajack Park will begin to flood around one mile
upstream from the gage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.5 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:00 AM EDT Wednesday was 10.5 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.6 feet on 02/06/2020.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”