Stationary storms over north Georgia as Hurricane Idalia approaches the state from the south

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region for Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023.

Showers and thunderstorms remain an issue in north Georgia, and a flood warning is in effect for the Nickajack Creek area of Mableton near Veterans Memorial Highway/278 until further notice.

Hurricane Idalia, in the meantime, is approaching the southern part of the state.

What is in the statement?

The hazardous weather outlook gives the following details:

Advertisement

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Tonight…

Heavy rainfall will remain the primary concern with localized

flash flooding possible, especially in north Georgia as storms are

generally stationary. A few storms may produce strong wind gusts.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday…

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday,

particularly across the southeastern half of the area as Hurricane

Idalia approaches southeast Georgia. The heaviest rainfall totals

associated with this system will be across far southeastern

portions of the area where as much as 6-8 inches of rainfall with

locally higher amounts is possible which will lead to increased

flooding potential. Additionally, wind gusts up to 45 mph are

possible in far southeastern portions of the area as Idalia

approaches.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.