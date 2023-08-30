McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA is seeking volunteers to distribute food to families in need

The McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA distributed the following appeal for volunteers for a service event on Saturday, September 9 during the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s Annual Days of Service:

The McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA is seeking volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 9 to pack and distribute food to local families in need. Attendees will also assist with beautification upgrades at Green Acres Baptist Church. Community members are invited to take part in the service project from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church located at 591 Pat Mell Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080.

This event is part of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s Annual Days of Service events. The Y is hosting this year’s annual events on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9. The organization will bring together volunteers from across the metro Atlanta area to complete service projects benefiting neighbors and partners in need. Working together with volunteers, staff and partner organizations, the Y aims to make a measurable collective impact within the community.

For more information and to register as a volunteer, please visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/daysofservice.

About the YMCA of Metro Atlanta

According to the promotion materials from the YMCA of Metro Atlanta:

Since 1858, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta has been impacting lives and strengthening communities. As Atlanta has grown, the YMCA has also evolved to meet the changing needs of our community. Well-thought-out planning, while engaging stakeholders at various levels, provides the backdrop for sustainable change and positive impact at the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. By providing impactful services and support networks, and building bridges between people from all backgrounds, the Y has maintained its relevance, helping to create stronger, more cohesive communities for all.

