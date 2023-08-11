Metro Atlanta Sheriffs to host football tournament August 12

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office distributed the following announcement about an invitational football tournament hosted by Cobb, Dekalb, Fulton and Gwinnett county sheriffs:

The sheriffs of Cobb, Dekalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties are teaming up with Score Atlanta and county school football programs to host a Sheriffs’ Cup Football Tournament at Collins Hill High School in Suwannee, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Sheriffs’ Cup is an anti-gang and anti-bullying football tournament that was created to make an impactful influence on school-age children in the Atlanta region. This is the first year that the four counties are participating in the Sheriffs’ Cup at once. The featured football teams are 7th graders representing Grayson (Gwinnett), Cambridge (Fulton), Tucker (DeKalb), and McEachern (Cobb) football programs.

What: Join us for the Sheriffs’ Cup Invitational Games and support bullying and gang prevention. Be part of an exciting event as talented young athletes take the field, showcasing their skills in a thrilling kids’ football game. The event will first feature two halves of football, with Gwinnett County taking on Fulton County in the first half at 9 a.m. and Cobb County taking on Dekalb County at 10 a.m. in the second half.

Afterward, the winners of each matchup will face off at 11 a.m. in a full championship game. To purchase tickets for the entire event, please click here! Adult tickets are $7, and children’s tickets (12 and under) are $5. Once you have purchased your tickets, your name will be added to the entry list at the main gate. Please bring your ID with you to the gate. Proceeds from the game will go back into the community through each sheriff’s foundation.

Where: Collins Hill High School| 50 Taylor Rd.| Suwanee, GA | 30024

Why: The Sheriffs’ Cup holds significant importance for children by providing them with opportunities for personal growth, skill development, camaraderie, and recognition, all of which contribute to their overall development as individuals and football players. The sheriffs feel strongly about getting in front of the kids and discussing ways to be positive role models and leaders in their community. Studies show that around the 7th grade, gangs become especially interested in recruiting members through various nefarious tactics. The Sheriffs’ Cup is an excellent initiative to give our youth a platform to discuss gang and bullying challenges they face as scholar-athletes. It also raises awareness of anti-gang and anti-bullying causes and provides resources to kids and parents who deal with these issues. Help us spread the word about this great initiative and give our scholar-athletes a platform to make a difference.

