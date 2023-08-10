Thunderstorms to continue across north and central Georgia Thursday, a few are likely to be strong

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region for Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Thunderstorms will continue across north and central Georgia today, and some of them are likely to be strong.

What is in the statement?

The hazardous weather outlook gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…This Afternoon and Tonight…

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible today

across much of north and central Georgia. Strong storms will be

likely with an isolated severe thunderstorm possible. The primary

severe weather hazard will be damaging wind gusts. However, all

thunderstorms will have the potential to produce locally heavy

rainfall and frequent lightning strikes.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…

There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for thunderstorms with

damaging downburst winds along and south of Interstate 20 on

Friday.

Periods of thunderstorm activity will continue through next

Tuesday. The highest storm chances are expected on Friday, Monday

and Tuesday.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested, but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta.

What is the difference between “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).

In other words isolated means a few showers, scattered means the showers are likely to cover 30 to 50 percent of the affected region.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

