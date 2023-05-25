Cobb Sheriff Owens appoints David Jones as new chief of staff

In a public information release this afternoon Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens announced the appointment of David Jones as the new Chief of Staff at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chief of Staff holds a civilian executive-level position and oversees the department heads of Communications, Community Affairs, Information Technology, and Project Management.

“When I became Sheriff of Cobb County, I set goals to rebuild trust within the community, increase transparency with the public, modernize our facilities, and professionalize our operations,” said Owens. “As a Cobb County native, David understands firsthand the importance of these goals and will oversee the departments that will make it happen.”

Jones graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in management, achieved a master’s degree in Global Business from Georgia Tech and an international certification in business from Beijing University.

Advertisement

According to his LinkedIn page, Jones worked for 14 years at American Appraisal, ending his career there as a Senior Manager, then held a position with Duff and Phelps, the parent company of American Appraisal, for six years. For the past two years Jones served as Director of Fixed Assets Advisory Services for Kroll, a business consulting company.

He is a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of North Metro Atlanta and the president of the Marietta City Schools Advisory Board and Marietta Mentoring for Leadership.

The news release from the Sheriff’s Office said, “Jones’ executive skills include project management, budget supervision, strategic planning, business development, proposals and bidding, marketing strategy, and leadership/team building.”

“As a civilian executive, David brings a fresh perspective and more than 18 years of leadership and team-building experience to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office,” said Owens. “We are excited to welcome him to the family.”

The appointment will be effective May 28, 2023