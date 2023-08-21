Slight decrease in GA gas prices, although cost still higher than this time last year

Georgia drivers are experiencing a slight relief at the pump as gas prices in the state have decreased compared to last week.

According to the weekly report from AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia has dropped to $3.61 per gallon, providing some respite for motorists.

However, this decrease does not overshadow the fact that prices are significantly higher than they were at the same time last year.

The current state average is 2 cents lower than it was a week ago, but it is still 28 cents higher than last month’s average and 17 cents more expensive compared to this time last year.

Advertisement

To fill a typical 15-gallon tank, Georgia drivers now have to pay $55.00.

“While Georgia gas price average continues to decrease, the national average has increased despite lower demand and the price of oil falling several dollars per barrel and struggling to stay above $80,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Georgians can anticipate pump prices to waver until mid-September.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.656, roughly five cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 2 cents to $3.86 (subject to change overnight).

“The heat is returning to the southeast, and we are entering the heart of hurricane season.

“The potential for hurricane development and forecasts of an expanding heat dome over Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas this week could push oil prices higher.

“Refineries in these states may have to curb production to deal with the sizzling temperatures. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand slid from 9.30 to 8.85 million barrels a day last week.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks slightly decreased from 216.4 to 216.2 million barrels. Although demand has fallen, fluctuating oil prices have kept pump prices elevated.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”